North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, has recently started building and improving an “invincible military” in “self-defense.” Kim Jong-Un claims that he does not plan on starting a war, but is simply creating a defense as a precaution for any potential surprise-attacks by their long-term rivalry with South Korea. He has started improvements for tanks, submarines, and numbers in their military. President Biden has tried to communicate with North Korea, only if Pyongyang (North Korean City) is willing to lay down their defenses, but North Korea has refused to lay them down.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO