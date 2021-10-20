CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Tesla Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Tesla announced earnings per share of $1.86 on revenue of $13.76B. Analysts polled by...

za.investing.com

MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
Entrepreneur

3M (MMM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

3M (MMM) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.39%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com

Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises View

CDNS - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line increased 14.3% year over year. Revenues of $750.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. The top...
FXStreet.com

Breaking: Tesla (TSLA) Q3 earnings EPS and Revenue beat estimates

Tesla (TSLA) released earnings after the close on Wednesday, October 20. Earnings Per Share (EPS) were $1.86 versus the estimate of $1.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.76 versus the estimate of $13.63 billion. Tesla (TSLA) shares are trading $858.74 in the after market, a change of -0.81%...
Zacks.com

Valmont's (VMI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

VMI - Free Report) registered profits of $51.65 million or $2.40 per share in third-quarter 2021, up from $39.34 million or $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.57 per share in the reported quarter, up from $1.99 logged in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Jumps As Wedbush Forecasts 'Across The Board' Q3 Earnings Beat

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares bumped higher Monday ahead of the clean-energy carmaker's third quarter earnings later this week, with Wedbush analysts Dan Ives expecting an 'across the board beat' following record deliveries and surging China sales. Tesla, which moved more than 241,000 cars over the...
TheStreet

Citigroup Stock Higher As Capital Markets Revenues Drive Q3 Earnings Beat

Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday as capital markets revenues and the release of loan loss reserves boosted its bottom line. Citigroup said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.15 per share, up 58% from the same period...
Entrepreneur

BlackRock (BLK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BlackRock (BLK) came out with quarterly earnings of $10.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.54 per share. This compares to earnings of $9.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.78%. A quarter ago,...
MarketWatch

Fiserv stock dives after earnings to pace S&P 500 decliners

Fiserv Inc.'s stock is currently the biggest laggard in the S&P 500 Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.
Zacks.com

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

CBSH - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line, however, declined almost 1% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily supported by an improvement in non-interest income and provision benefit. However, an increase in non-interest expenses, lower net...
