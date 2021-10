For Ed Maibach, the chance to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference is a chance to watch history take place. And perhaps influence it at the same time. “Because if the decision is to greatly increase our global ambitions, then human civilization has a fighting chance,” said Maibach, a University Professor at George Mason University and director of Mason’s Center for Climate Change Communication. “But if the decision is that we can’t come to an agreement, then the prognosis for human civilization becomes more dire.”

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO