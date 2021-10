If you are making less than $40,000 a year, then you probably don’t care that single people making over $523,601 pay 37% of their income in federal taxes. Married people filing jointly making over $628,301 also pay 37%. These people make it and can afford to pay it we often say. What affects someone else doesn’t bother us that much when it comes to income and taxes.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO