🎥COVID response team's plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11

Vaccines seem to have become a hot topic, even though we’ve been using them in the United States for well over 100 years. So why do we use vaccines? How do they work?. Our immune system fights disease by distinguishing between things that belong in our bodies and things that don’t, viruses and bacteria known as pathogens. The immune system then destroys the things that don’t belong. Unwanted foreign substances are identified by markers on their surface called antigens. A vaccine works by exposing the immune system to the antigens from a pathogen that causes a certain disease. When your immune cells encounter these antigens, they mount a response. One cell type, B cells, start making antibodies, which bind to the foreign substance, disable it, and mark it for destruction. Other immune cells, T cells, attack and destroy cells of the body that have been infected by the pathogen.
Comments / 0