Sunshine to Be Resurfaced

The long awaited resurfacing of Francisco Boulevard East from Grand Avenue to Vivian Street has commenced. The City’s contractor Ghilotti Construction Company started preparatory work for the Francisco Boulevard Resurfacing Project on Wednesday, October 13th and will be switching to nightwork on Monday, October 18th. The resurfacing of the roadway will take approximately two weeks to complete and the newly resurfaced roadway should be open for regular travel during the first week of November. The City has elected to have all of the roadwork preformed during the hours of 7:00pm-7:00am to minimize the impact on traffic, as a result of the necessary lane closures and heavy construction equipment on the roadway. Although there will be significant road noise during various phases of this construction project the City hopes to work with the public to have a positive outcome for all of the business and residents along the corridor.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO