Sunshine to Be Resurfaced

Severe thunderstorms moved through southwest Missouri Sunday night, although previous forecasts of strong tornadoes did not materialize. In fact, only three tornado warnings were issued for the Ozarks through the evening, including one for central Laclede County in the 6 p.m. hour, as well as parts of Pulaski, Camden and Miller Counties, and another one in the 8 p.m. hour for south central Wright and Douglas Counties. We did have numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, including a cell that tracked from Strafford through Northview just after 7 p.m., along with nickel size hail in the Northview area.
