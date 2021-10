The SEC enjoys revealing their kickoff times and networks for games, only to really not reveal kickoff times and networks until the much, much later. Auburn vs Texas A&M is currently sitting in a round-robin with two other SEC matchups between the 11 a.m. on ESPN, 2:30 p.m. on CBS, and 6:00 p.m. on ESPN game slots. The other two matchups include Alabama vs LSU and Georgia vs Missouri. The official game time will be announced following this weekends slate of games. If Auburn beats Ole Miss, they will most likely be in the 2:30 p.m. on CBS time slot. If they lose, they will most likely play in one of the other two.

