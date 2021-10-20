CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

8 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Kauaʻi

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported eight new cases on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Today’s cases consist of one visitor and seven residents. Of the eight new cases, two are children and six are adults. Three of the cases are related to...

DOH Reports 74 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 83,522. No new COVID-related fatalities were also reported. The state’s seven-day average is now 121 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 2.3%. A map documenting new cases by district across all...
DOH Prepares for Likely Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine for Keiki Ages 5-11

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is gearing up for the likely administration of COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5-11 as the Pfizer vaccine undergoes federal review for this age group. DOH estimates there are 119,473 children 5-11 living in Hawaiʻi, which is roughly 8.4% of the state’s population. The US Food...
PUBLIC HEALTH
