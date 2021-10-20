CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to North Korea: it’s time for sustained, substantive talks

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea’s latest missile launch....

