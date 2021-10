What a sick and deadly game of “good cop, “bad cop” was played out by Chris Sununu and the Executive Council this past week. We all know the strategy used by police when interrogating a suspect of a crime to get them to talk or admit to a crime. One officer plays the tough/threatening cop, while the other takes a softer approach trying to befriend the suspect and getting them to talk.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO