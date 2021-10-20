FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccine boosters, backs Moderna, J&J boosters

As of Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of single-dose boosters for all three COVID-19 vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. What's more, the FDA has signed off on the practice of mixing and matching boosters for all three brands. That means no matter which vaccine you received initially, you can receive a booster from any of the three that are available in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed both these decisions. And while these new developments may have made it more convenient to get a booster shot than ever before, the news has also opened up a whole new line of questions about the practice of mixing and matching boosters. With that in mind, we collected the latest insights from top health officials, agencies, and doctors to bring some clarity to the topic. Read on to discover what experts want you to know about mixing and matching boosters.

