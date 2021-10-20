FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccine boosters, backs Moderna, J&J boosters
More Americans would be eligible for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines and could get any brand of vaccine they choose, according to an authorization Wednesday from the Food and Drug Administration. "We wanted to provide a lot of flexibility," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner. While many people...
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
Public Health officials in Springfield are urging patience for those who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and who want to get a booster shot. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a news release that it is prepared to immediately begin offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters if they are authorized.
According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PORTLAND, Maine — Doctors in Maine said one of the most common pieces of misinformation they hear about the COVID-19 vaccines is that the mRNA technology in the Pfizer and Moderna shots is "new" or "experimental." THE QUESTION. Is the mRNA technology in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines new?
An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
Federal health regulators said late Friday that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues, as the U.S. weighs beginning vaccinations in youngsters.
WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday recommended authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that means as soon as next week everyone in the U.S. over age 5 is expected to be eligible for a shot. The vote by the Food & Drug Administration panel, with 17 […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another big step was taken Tuesday in the effort to vaccinate younger children against COVID-19.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed Pfizer‘s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. That means shots could be available in a matter of weeks, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.
The advisory panel gave a vote of confidence to the Pfizer vaccine, which would be two low doses, three weeks apart. Of 18 voting members, 17 voted yes and one abstained.
The move comes amid a debate around the country by parents over whether kids should be vaccinated.
As of Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of single-dose boosters for all three COVID-19 vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. What's more, the FDA has signed off on the practice of mixing and matching boosters for all three brands. That means no matter which vaccine you received initially, you can receive a booster from any of the three that are available in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed both these decisions. And while these new developments may have made it more convenient to get a booster shot than ever before, the news has also opened up a whole new line of questions about the practice of mixing and matching boosters. With that in mind, we collected the latest insights from top health officials, agencies, and doctors to bring some clarity to the topic. Read on to discover what experts want you to know about mixing and matching boosters.
SALEM, Va. – 17-year-old Ellacia Destura is closely monitoring her symptoms since she says she went to CVS on Chestnut Street in Salem to get her COVID-19 vaccine. “I don’t feel good. I feel tired. Most of the time, I have a headache,” Ellaica Destura said. We first told you...
