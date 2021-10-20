CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United corrects the lopsided position against Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo – who else – is the hero | The third round of the Champions League

By Yetta Claytone
Taylor Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-out crisis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester was averted. The Norwegian had something to correct after losing to YB Bern on the second day of play, but Man U once again acted sporadically against Atalanta. Ronaldo and...

Cristiano Ronaldo
