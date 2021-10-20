CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise SaaS Market Is Thriving Worldwide with PROGRESS SOFTWARE, RAMCO SYSTEMS, AKAMAI, INFOSYS, JOYENT

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Enterprise SaaS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of...

Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market is Thriving Worldwide | MD Connect, Healthline, WebMD

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Direct-To-Patient Digital Marketing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are MD Connect, Healthline, WebMD & Everyday Health.
Rewind Unveils SaaS Solution to Protect Enterprise Data

Concept: Canadian startup Rewind has launched a SaaS solution to protect enterprise data. The solution enables companies to restore, back up, and copy the enterprise-critical data crucial for the business. Nature of Disruption: Rewind backups the enterprise data regularly to protect it. It covers the incidents such as accidental breaking,...
3D Printing in Electronics Market is Thriving Worldwide with 3D Systems, Arcam, EOS, Stratasys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global 3D Printing in Electronics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are 3D Systems, Arcam, ExOne, Stratasys, Autodesk, EOS, EnvisionTEC, Graphene 3D Lab, Materialise, Optomec & Voxeljet etc.
Legal Sports Betting Market is Thriving Worldwide | FanDuel, DraftKings, William Hill

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Legal Sports Betting Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Legal Sports Betting market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Online Football Games Market is Thriving Worldwide | KONAMI, Tencent, Galasports

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Football Games Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Football Games market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Corporate Legal & Secretarial Advisory Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Deloitte, Vistra, ECOVIS

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Corporate Legal & Secretarial Advisory Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are RSM International, A.1 Business, Company Bureau, Elemental CoSec, Link Market Services, Eversheds Sutherland, BDO International, UHY Hacker Young, Equiniti, ECOVIS, French Duncan, EnterpriseBizpal, Dillon Eustace, PwC, Deloitte, Adams & Adams, Mazars Group, TMF Group, Conpak, KPMG, COGENCY GLOBAL, PKF, J&T Bank and Trust, Rodl & Partner, Grant Thornton, DP Information Network, MSP Secretaries, Vistra, Exceed & Luther Corporate Services etc.
Cybersecurity Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Capgemini, Accenture, Symantec, Wipro

Increase in the Frequency and Sophistication of Cyber Threats will help to boost global cyber security software market. Cybersecurity refers to the use of network architecture, software, and other technologies to protect organizations and individuals from cyber-attacks. Emergence of disruptive digital technologies, such as IOT, across industry verticals, stringent data protection regulations for information security are key driving factors cybersecurity software market.
Cloud DDoS Mitigation Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants CenturyLink, Webroot, Google, Akamai Technologies

Global Cloud DDoS Mitigation Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud DDoS Mitigation Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Webroot, Google, Akamai Technologies, Alibaba, AT&T, CenturyLink, Imperva, Cloudflare, Cloudbric, SiteLock, StackPath, Check Point Software Technologies, DOSarrest Internet Security.
Saas Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Atlassian, Zoom, ServiceNow, Shopify, Workday

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Saas Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Saas Software Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, Adobe, Salesforce, Intuit, ServiceNow, Shopify, Workday, Atlassian, Zoom, Splunk, Veeva, Twilio, Slack & Datadog etc.
Virtual Recruitment Software Market is Booming Worldwide with AllyO, Harver, Spark Hire

The latest research on "Global Virtual Recruitment Software Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
SaaS Backup Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | NetApp, Druva, Spanning

Latest released the research study on Global SaaS Backup Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. SaaS Backup Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the SaaS Backup Software.
Email Migration Tools Market Is Booming Worldwide |Quest Software, Microsoft, Oracle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Email Migration Tools Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Microsoft, Oracle, Quest Software, Transend Corp, Fookes Holding, Netmail etc.
Digital Twin Market value worth at 1,865 million in 2019 growing at an exponential rate during the forecast period

Digital Twin Market was estimated at USD 1,865 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.9% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates that the growing acceptance of the Internet of things (IoT) devices and the rising need for cloud platforms are the significant factors bolstering the global digital twin market size.
Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that […]
Identity Theft Protection Services Market is Booming Worldwide with Symantec, Experian, Equifax

As the economic, social, and political environments continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. To do so, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to gauge changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
Cyber Security Market to See Massive Growth by 2027

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Cyber Security covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Cyber Security explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
Retail Automation Market will encounter an exponential growth rate and is expected to reach 28,954 by 2027

Retail Automation Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during forecast period and projected to reach USD 28,954 Million by 2027. GMI Research witnesses technological advancements like the increased adoption of Artificial intelligence & machine learning in the retail industry and retail automation has revolutionized retail operations, which act as a propeller to balloon the retail automation market size.
Luxury Cufflink Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Boucheron, Cartier, Happy Winston

The latest update on Global Luxury Cufflink Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Luxury Cufflink, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 124 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Dior, Bulgari, Guccio Gucci, Hermes, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton Malletier, Boucheron, Cartier, Happy Winston, Georgjensen & Mikimoto.
Fuel Management System Market is Booming Worldwide with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Dover, Franklin Fueling Systems

As the economic, social, and political environments continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Fuel Management System Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. To do so, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to gauge changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
Hybrid Cars and Evs Black Box Market to Witness Major Growth by 2027 | Philips, HP, Garmin

HTF MI introduce new research on Hybrid Cars and Evs Black Box covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2027). The Hybrid Cars and Evs Black Box explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are VDO, Supepst, Philips, HP, Garmin, Blackvue, Eheak, Samsung-anywhere, Incredisonic, Auto-vox, Cansonic, Papago, DOD, DEC, Blackview, Jado, Careland, Sast, Kehan, DAZA, GFGY Corp, Wolfcar, MateGo, Newsmy & Shinco.
MARKETS

