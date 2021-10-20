CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Asia Textile Sizing Chemicals Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

The Asia textile sizing chemicals market is projected to reach a market value of over US$ 730 Mn by 2031-end, expanding at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Rapid industrial development in Asia, especially in countries such as China, Bangladesh, India and Vietnam,...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Gymnastic Leotards Market By Textile (Lycra, Velvet, Velour) and By Buyer Type (Individual, Promotional, Institutional) - Forecast 2021-2031

The rising popularity of international games and anaerobic sports are one of the major factors for the growing demand for gymnastic leotards. Other factors that are aiding in the expansion of the gymnastic leotards market include the move towards a healthier lifestyle and the growing participation in sports. "Fact.MR, A...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why My Size Shares Are Rising

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced a contract with Dockers in Turkey. "We have witnessed firsthand how MySize has enabled Levi's Turkey reduce return rates by up to 47%, saving the company on the costly reverse logistics. Getting to know our customers better and reducing the hassle, time and expense of merchandise returns, while becoming more sustainable, are all reasons for integrating MySize into our offerings," stated Mrs. Duygu Durak, Dockers Business Development Manager of Dockers (Turkey).
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Charcoal Grills Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Weber, Coleman, Americana Grills

HTF MI introduce new research on Charcoal Grills covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2027). The Charcoal Grills explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Weber, Coleman, Masterbuilt Grills, Americana Grills, Char-Griller, Dyna-Glo, Vision Grills, RiverGrille, Portable Kitchen, Masterbuilt Pro, LANDMANN, UniFlame, Fire Sense, Char-Broil & Kingsford.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Mineral Oil Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the mineral oil market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the mineral oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-4%. In this market, white oil is the largest segment by grade, whereas personal care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing population along with increasing health standards.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Textile Industry#Dow Chemicals#Cagr#Huntsman Corporation#Archroma#Dystar Group#Dic Corporation#Nicca Corporation#Ben Tech Chemicals#Zhongshan City#Angel Starch Food Pvt#Zydex Industries#Indokem Ltd#Chemicals Pvt#Pulcra Chemicals#Matangi International#Allwyn Chem Industries#Sarex Chemicals#Associated Chemicals
houstonmirror.com

Fuel Management System Market is Booming Worldwide with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Dover, Franklin Fueling Systems

As the economic, social, and political environments continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Fuel Management System Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. To do so, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to gauge changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Induction Furnace Market By Type (Coreless Induction Furnace, Channel Induction Furnace) and By End-use Industry (Steel, Copper, Aluminum) - Forecast 2021-2031

Induction furnace is an electrical furnace in which the heat is generated by induction heat of the metal. Induction capacities range from less than one kilogram to one hundred tonnes, and widely used to melt iron, steel, copper, aluminium and precious metal. The main advantage of the induction furnace is a clean, energy-efficient and well-controllable melting process compared to most other means of metal melting.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Digital Twin Market value worth at 1,865 million in 2019 growing at an exponential rate during the forecast period

Digital Twin Market was estimated at USD 1,865 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.9% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates that the growing acceptance of the Internet of things (IoT) devices and the rising need for cloud platforms are the significant factors bolstering the global digital twin market size.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Music Production Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Adobe, Acon Digital, AVS4You

As the economic, social, and political environments continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Music Production Software Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. To do so, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to gauge changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
houstonmirror.com

Portable Ozone Generators Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Portable Ozone Generators Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Portable Ozone Generators market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Galactosidase Market Overview, Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Galactosidase Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities. Global Galactosidase Market report is a comprehensive and top-notch market report which offers the professionals and businesses critical insights into the market and industry. The research study on the Galactosidase market provides a complete overview of the product portfolio, value chain analysis, revenue contribution, profit margins, and other major factors. The report includes insights offered by industry experts, professions, and research analysts.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Companion Animal Vaccines Market May See Big Move | Pfizer, Zoetis, Virbac, Merial

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Companion Animal Vaccines Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Companion Animal Vaccines market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Ceramic Tableware Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Meissen, Churchill China, Tata Ceramics

HTF MI introduce new research on Ceramic Tableware covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2027). The Ceramic Tableware explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Villeroy & Boch, Rosenthal GmbH, Meissen, KAHLA Porzellan, Seltmann Weiden, SCHÖNWALD, WMF, Fiskars Group, Lenox, Portmeirion Group PLC, The Oneida Group, Homer Laughlin China, Noritake, Narumi, Churchill China, Tata Ceramics, Songfa Ceramics, Hualian China, Sitong Group, The Great Wall, Guangxi Sanhuan & Weiye Ceramics.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cryogenic Vials Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The Global Cryogenic Vials Industry is witnessing a remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Cryogenic Vials Industry offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Cryogenic Vials industry and trends driving the growth of the Industry. The report offers the segmentation of the Industry on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Mobile Users in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global virtual fitting room market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Mini Cranes Market is estimated to grow by 2.2 times between 2021 and 2031

The global mini cranes market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of over 6.0% throughout the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, projects ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth on the back of increasing investment in developing commercial and residential infrastructure and high utility of mini cranes in railway depots.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Fresh Mozzarella Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Galbani, Granarolo, Saputo

The Latest survey report on Global Fresh Mozzarella Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Fresh Mozzarella segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes BelGioioso Cheese, Galbani, Granarolo, Saputo, EMMI & Lactalis.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Power Meters Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Eaton, Siemens, Yokogawa

HTF MI introduce new research on Power Meters covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2027). The Power Meters explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Eaton, Accuenergy, Gentec-EO, Scientech, Siemens, Yokogawa, LEONI Fiber Optics & BOONTON.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Smart Home Devices Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2031

Global smart home devices sales is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 18% during the study forecast period 2021-2031, despite a period of less growth in 2020, according to a latest study by ESOMAR-certified market research firm, Future Market Insights. The research study tracks smart devices sales in 20+ countries, offering a lucid analysis on how growth trend will unfold.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Specialty Tractor Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2028

The Specialty Tractor market was valued at USD 91.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 132.1 billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2019-2028). The growth of agriculture in developing regions is one of the key reasons that are driving the growth of the market. Further, government subsidies for farm mechanization is another crucial factor helping in the growth of the market. Tractors are used in farms to help the farmers in performing chores like construction and load pulling. Agricultural usage dominates the usage segment of tractors.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Composite Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Automotive Composite Market is projected to reach USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight vehicles, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid cars, the increase in the adoption of luxurious cars, and supportive government regulations are primarily driving the market's growth during the forecast period.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy