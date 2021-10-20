CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band’s radical magic

By John Powers
WAMU
 7 days ago

Todd Haynes’ inventive, immersive movie is full...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Todd Haynes: Finding the frequency of the Velvet Underground

The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won’t hear that line in Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of famous faces talking about their vast influence. You won’t even really hear a fairly full Velvet Underground track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film. Haynes, the filmmaker of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” denies the conventional, just as the Velvet Underground did. His movie, which arrives Friday in theaters and on Apple TV+, is, like the Velvets, boldly artful, a little confrontational and stimulating.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

'The Velvet Underground' review: A love letter to the darkest stars of the 1960s

WHAT IT’S ABOUT If you’re a music fan, you know The Velvet Underground by name even if they’re not in your vinyl collection. Led by Freeport-raised Lou Reed, they were a band in rebellion against everything, including the rebellion of the 1960s – four black-clad nihilists glowering at the flower-power generation. Though some still call their music depressing, pretentious or even unlistenable, the Velvets set a template for a cool kind of anti-cool that has influenced generations of rockers.
MUSIC
awardswatch.com

Interview: Todd Haynes on the experimental artistry of ‘The Velvet Underground’ and the timelessness of radical counterculture

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has always admired glam rock and the experimental, proto-punk scene of the 1960s and 1970s. The rebellious, avant-garde genre of music even inspired him to make the Oscar-nominated Velvet Goldmine in 1998, which, in turn took inspiration from artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground. It wasn’t until nearly two decades later that Haynes would have a chance to explore one of the film’s primary influences in fervent detail with the documentary The Velvet Underground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haynes
thedailytexan.com

Cinematographer of “The Velvet Underground” documentary talks influence of Andy Warhol, creating cultural landscape of late 1960s

Todd Haynes’ first foray into documentary filmmaking, “The Velvet Underground,” serves as the inaugural debut of the iconic alternative rock band on the silver screen. The film examines The Velvet Underground’s revolutionary sound and reputation through interviews with cultural giants — such as La Monte Young, Mary Woronov and Jonathan Richman — who rubbed shoulders with the band in the late 1960s.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Dopesick,’ ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Free Guy,’ spooky shows and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “Dopesick” (TV-MA), based on a nonfiction book by Beth Macy, looks at OxyContin, Big Pharma and how the opioid crisis ravaged rural America through a limited series drama. Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson star. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Wednesdays. (Hulu)
TV SERIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Todd Haynes’ ‘Velvet Underground’ goes deep into seminal band’s emergence from Warhol scene

It’s often said that the Velvet Underground only sold a thousand albums, but everyone who bought one started a band. While it is hard to overstate the narrow but pervasive influence this band held over what was to come in the world of rock, the new documentary “The Velvet Underground,” from director Todd Haynes, does not unravel that mystery so much as disappear into the whirlpool of mid-’60s downtown New York subculture that swirled around Andy Warhol.
MOVIES
floodmagazine.com

At the Mouth of the Velvet Goldmine: Todd Haynes Talks New Doc “The Velvet Underground”

You know The Velvet Underground: the pre-Stonewall, drug-infused poetic lyrics of rock-and-roller Lou Reed and the musty avant-classicism of John Cale. How Cale’s experiments in drone repetition, Maureen Tucker’s economic drumming, Sterling Morrison’s Gamelan guitar lines, and Reed’s dreary, lit-witty romanticism inspired a brand-name mentor (Pop king Andy Warhol) and his minion (including Fellini-actress-turned-one-note-chanteuse Nico) to “produce” the most auspicious and influential (I’ll stand by that dogma) debut album of all time. Along with the timeworn Brian Eno trope that follows my throwdown theory, there’s the fact of Warhol’s Factory, of the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, of a more outré and scarier second album White Light/White Heat without Andy and Nico, to say nothing of Reed’s cattiness and provoked in-fighting that pushed Cale out of a band he helped create.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The Velvet Underground#The Velvets#Documentary
kios.org

KIOS at the Movies: The Velvet Underground

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND is now playing at Film Streams and on Apple TV+. KIOS @ the Movies: The Hottest August with filmmaker Brett Story. Today on KIOS AT THE MOVIES, Joshua LaBure, sits down with filmmaker Brett Story to talk about her 2019 documentary THE HOTTEST AUGUST. The Hottest August...
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Andrew Bird And Lucius Perform The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Andrew Bird and Lucius were among a slew of high-profile acts who contributed to the recently released track-by-track covers album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico, and now they have shared an intimate live recording of their take on “Venus in Furs”, which you can watch below.
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Review: The obsessive beauty of ‘The Velvet Underground’

Todd Haynes’ latest film, “The Velvet Underground,” is a relentless charmer that stands out among the most personal of music documentaries because every second of it shows the touch of an obsessive fan. Although it’s his first documentary, Haynes exhibits the same eye for the personal that he did in his other musician-focused works: the chilling stop-motion Barbie film “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story,” the Bowie and “Citizen Kane”-inspired “Velvet Goldmine,” and the ambitious “I’m Not There” (in which he cast six actors as variations of Bob Dylan). He has always seemed more interested in the humanity and turmoil behind the work of his chosen musicians than in finding meaning in their artistic output. Despite the ostensibly informational purpose of his first foray into documentary, he isn’t afraid to get stuck in the emotional heart of his subjects.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
montereycountyweekly.com

In his new album, Bruce Forman calls upon the spirit of a jazz guitar legend.

Divine intervention, contact with the other side, ghosts. Whatever you call it, jazz guitarist Bruce Forman will tell you he doesn’t believe in it. Well, at least he used to definitely not believe in it. He is no longer so sure after reflecting on the genesis of his latest effort, Reunion!, which celebrates late jazz guitar legend, and Forman’s friend, Barney Kessel.
ROCK MUSIC
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion's Hottie Halloween Gift Is New B-Sides & Freestyles

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a busy October. In the past few weeks, the rapper has released her own hot sauce, the Hottie Sauce, with Popeyes, readied to graduate from Texas Southern University, broken the internet with a tremendous Pinhead costume — and now, unveiled the details to her previously announced surprise project Something For The Hotties, out October 29, the day before Halloween.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy