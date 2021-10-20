Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band’s radical magic

Todd Haynes’ latest film, “The Velvet Underground,” is a relentless charmer that stands out among the most personal of music documentaries because every second of it shows the touch of an obsessive fan. Although it’s his first documentary, Haynes exhibits the same eye for the personal that he did in his other musician-focused works: the chilling stop-motion Barbie film “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story,” the Bowie and “Citizen Kane”-inspired “Velvet Goldmine,” and the ambitious “I’m Not There” (in which he cast six actors as variations of Bob Dylan). He has always seemed more interested in the humanity and turmoil behind the work of his chosen musicians than in finding meaning in their artistic output. Despite the ostensibly informational purpose of his first foray into documentary, he isn’t afraid to get stuck in the emotional heart of his subjects.

