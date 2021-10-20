CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Notes from Texas' Wednesday practice

By Eric Nahlin about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The more relaxed schedule the previous few days gave way to...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Eckrich wants Kentucky Football Practice Notes from the Offense

Eckrich is proud to present the the Tuesday night Kentucky football practice notes and the $1 Million Challenge for Teachers! This 2021 college football season Eckrich, in partnership with Extra Yard for Teachers and Kroger, will invite a local teacher (and true hero) onto the field at the Tennessee vs Kentucky game on November 6th.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
On3.com

Texas cornerback takes shot at Baylor ahead of matchup

Texas cornerback Josh Thompson took a shot at Baylor and Baylor fans ahead of the Longhorns road trip to McLane Stadium on Saturday. Thompson, who’s in his fifth year at Texas, rated the McLane Stadium environment a “3” out of 10. “Texas DB Josh Thompson was asked why he rated...
TEXAS STATE
FitnessVolt.com

2021 San Antonio Classic Pro Results

Isabelle Pereira Nunes wins Wellness at the San Antonio Classic 2021. The event took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, and was a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier. New Wellness Division. In 2019, it was announced that the Wellness division would be coming to the IFBB Pro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: No. 9 Nebraska Meets Indiana Wednesday

The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team (12-3, 6-0 Big Ten) welcomes Indiana (8-10, 2-4) for a midweek match this Wednesday, Oct. 13. First serve is set for 8 p.m. at the Devaney Center, and the match will be televised on ESPNU with Courtney Lyle and Missy Whittemore on the call.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State practice notes: October 19

The Florida State Seminoles took the practice fields on Tuesday following a bye week and heading into the match-up against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen at home in Doak Campbell Stadium. It was a good practice overall and the tone was energetic and focused. Here are some plays that stood out:
FLORIDA STATE
WIBW

Texas Tech falls to K-State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The cats took home the win in Texas on Saturday afternoon after completely shutting the Red Raiders out during the second half. The Kansas State University Wildcats took home the win in Texas on Saturday afternoon after defeating Texas Tech 25-24. Texas Tech shut out K-State...
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

2022 TE Nathan Jones flips commitment to Minnesota

Brock (Texas) High tight end Nathan Jones started Tuesday as an Abilene Christian commit. He ended the day as a Minnesota commit. Jones flipped from the Wildcats to the Golden Gophers on Tuesday, announcing the news on his Twitter account. “I can’t say enough about ACU!” Jones tweeted. “I love...
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Presser Notes: North Texas looks to grow from latest loss

With its losing streak now at six-straight games after flaming out against Liberty, North Texas is looking to continue its improvement and play a complete game. Traveling to face a formidable foe in Rice this weekend, the Mean Green know it will take four quarters of good football to defeat the Owls.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
everythinglubbock.com

8 potential candidates to be new Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
LUBBOCK, TX
AL.com

Alabama suspends Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary for exhibition

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary were suspended for Sunday’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Louisiana. Nate Oats said the suspensions resulted from a violation of team rules but both players will be available for the Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Louisiana Tech. More in...
ALABAMA STATE
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy