‘It Was Flying At Everybody’: Red Sox Fan Makes Incredible Catch After Bat Shatters

BOSTON (CBS) — There have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fan early in Game 5 at Fenway Park.

Boston third baseman Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday by grounding out to first. It was a pretty harmless ground-out, but Devers’ bat exploded on his swing, sending shards of it everywhere.

A giant piece of the bat flew into the stands, where Red Sox fan Matt Ferrera made an incredible one-handed grab to snag the splintered piece — and save surrounding fans from potential injury.

“I saw the bat kind of splinter and head over the net and I just saw it coming right for me so I stood up, like I got to grab that bat and just kind of put up my hand and just snatched it out of the air,” Ferrera told WBZ after the game.

He said he caught the bat perfectly, and didn’t even get a scratch from the splintered bat.

It was quite the grab by the 41-year-old from Plymouth, who was pretty fired up after making the catch. He received high-fives from those around him for his web gem.

“I feel really lucky that I was able to get that bat,” Ferrera said. “It was flying at everybody. I feel really fortunate and lucky I was there for it.”

The catch ended up being one of the few highlights for Red Sox fans Wednesday night. The Astros went on to beat the Red Sox 9-1 and now lead the best of seven series 3-2.