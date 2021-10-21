CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘It Was Flying At Everybody’: Red Sox Fan Makes Incredible Catch After Bat Shatters

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — There have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fan early in Game 5 at Fenway Park.

Boston third baseman Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday by grounding out to first. It was a pretty harmless ground-out, but Devers’ bat exploded on his swing, sending shards of it everywhere.

A giant piece of the bat flew into the stands, where Red Sox fan Matt Ferrera made an incredible one-handed grab to snag the splintered piece — and save surrounding fans from potential injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7jf8_0cXXgAsr00

Matt Ferrera caught a splintered bat during the ALCS at Fenway (WBZ-TV)

“I saw the bat kind of splinter and head over the net and I just saw it coming right for me so I stood up, like I got to grab that bat and just kind of put up my hand and just snatched it out of the air,” Ferrera told WBZ after the game.

He said he caught the bat perfectly, and didn’t even get a scratch from the splintered bat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzRfa_0cXXgAsr00

Matt Ferrera caught a splintered bat during the ALCS at Fenway (WBZ-TV)

It was quite the grab by the 41-year-old from Plymouth, who was pretty fired up after making the catch. He received high-fives from those around him for his web gem.

“I feel really lucky that I was able to get that bat,” Ferrera said. “It was flying at everybody. I feel really fortunate and lucky I was there for it.”

The catch ended up being one of the few highlights for Red Sox fans Wednesday night. The Astros went on to beat the Red Sox 9-1 and now lead the best of seven series 3-2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Devers
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Here is a list of all the former Cubs who are eligible for this year’s postseason, including those traded away or who departed as free agents before the 2021 season (note, only players who actually played for the MLB Cubs are included, not players who only played in the Cubs minor league system such as Daniel Vogelbach):
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Fenway#The Red Sox Astros Alcs#Fox Sports#Wbz
NESN

Here’s Which Red Sox Are Free Agents This Offseason

The Boston Red Sox saw their season come to an end Friday night with their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. And with that, the offseason has now arrived for Chaim Bloom and Co. The Red Sox have much of their core...
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves playing at later time tonight thanks to Astros-Red Sox result

ATLANTA — The Braves are one win away from the World Series, and have two chances at home this weekend to clinch a trip to the Fall Classic. If they make it, they know who their opponent would be: The Houston Astros, who won the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy