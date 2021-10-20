CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants press mayors to preserve outdoor dining

By Peter Romeo
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith outdoor dining under fire in some cities, the National Restaurant Association warned the nation’s mayors Tuesday that thousands of restaurants will be forced to close if town halls drop the concessions that eased adoption of the service during the pandemic. “We encourage local leaders to do everything in...

