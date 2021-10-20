CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookville, OH

New packaging center opens in Brookville, expects to create hundreds of jobs

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vit79_0cXXeht800

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A new facility in Brookville is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Miami Valley.

Pak Rite Industries, Inc. is a Michigan-based, automotive supplier for Ford Motor Company. It held a grand opening on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. In an economy ravaged by COVID-19, this ribbon cutting was a welcome sign.

“COVID has hit us hard. A lot of companies have laid off employees, so it’s really good to see companies coming back to Brookville,” said Zach Music, the VP of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

It took over the building which was previously home to the old Payless shoe store distribution center. The building sat vacant for two years, but now it is filled with people.

Amazon opens 150,000 new positions with $18 an hour average pay, sign-on bonuses

“We’re excited to bring some folks here. That brings more attention to Brookville and the Montgomery County area, and this community,” said Misty Bruns, the HR Manager for Pak Rite.

The goal is to create around 300 jobs with room to expand even more, providing a little hope during a time when businesses are struggling.

“Having the facility here, in this building, in this location, just helps the community, overall, in growth, bringing jobs. It will help us to integrate and be part of the community as well,” Bruns said.

Jenny Rogers and Jodi Snyder started working at Pak Rite in August 2021. “We saw the growth opportunity with Pak Rite and with Ford coming on board, so it’s a new venture for all of us and we’re excited to join the team,” Rogers said.

Both Rogers and Snyder said they are ready to take on new roles with room to grow within the company. “A lot of room, especially right now since we’re developing our core group. There’s a lot of room for cross training, moving up, and we definitely like to promote from within,” Rogers explained.

Pak Rite is currently hiring for hundreds of positions. To apply or learn more, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A new medical cannabis dispensary opened in Beavercreek on Tuesday, October 26. Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, “We are excited to open our third medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Troy residents express mixed reactions about proposed DORA

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Election Day is officially one week away and voters in Troy are being asked to decide on a designated outdoor refreshment area. The DORA was approved by Troy City Council, but people living in the city filed a petition to force a citywide vote. “Do we really need to show our […]
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookville, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Cannabis candy? Warning issued ahead of Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Halloween approaching, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a warning about illegal cannabis edibles that look like several well-known snack foods.   “The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ford Motor Company#Covid#Vp#Payless
WDTN

Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – If you and your family are fans of the rides at Cedar Point, buckle up for an increase in ticket prices in 2022.  Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, and Sandusky city officials have reached agreement on a public-private partnership that could generate $100 million in investment funds over […]
SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy