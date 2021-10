With all the injuries at the cornerback spot, it’s the next man up for the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the players who shined Sunday was defensive back Brandon Facyson. After both Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette landed on injured reserve, the Raiders had a problem at the cornerback position. While Casey Hayward was still locking opponents down and Nate Hobbs was manning the slot, the Raiders needed another player on the boundary. In an under-the-radar move, the team signed little-known cornerback Brandon Facyson off the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. He joined Hayward, Denzel Perryman, Roderic Teamer, and Darius Philon as former Chargers players that joined Las Vegas this season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO