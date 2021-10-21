CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Arlington Police Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect Who Allegedly ‘Drove Directly Towards Officer’

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer shot and killed a suspect who was allegedly driving towards him following two attempted traffic stops on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Grants Parkway near Arkansas Lane and Collins Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GshHn_0cXXbAmE00

Officer-involved shooting in Arlington (Chopper 11)

It all started around 2:30 p.m. when police were called to the intersection of East Pioneer Parkway and Daniel Drive due to a 911 call about a person slumped over in a running vehicle.

An officer checked on the man who was awake and the officer told him to turn his vehicle off and not to drive away, but he drove away.

A slow speed chase of about 20 miles per hour ensued.

Eventually the driver did stop and the officers got out of their vehicles and began giving verbal commands from their vehicles for the driver to drop his keys.

The man drove away from the scene again in a low speed pursuit ended up on a dead end on Carla Court.

An officer stopped and got out of his vehicle and stood near the driver door.

At that point, the suspect made a U-turn in the cul-de-sac and then began driving in the direction of the officer.

The officer, a seven-year veteran with the department, fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

On Thursday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Jesse Joseph Fischer, 40.

No officers were injured and those involved are on administrative leave during the investigation.

Police said body cam footage will be released eventually.

Two separate investigations are currently underway – a criminal investigation to determine whether any criminal offenses were committed during this incident and an administrative investigation to determine whether department policies were followed.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Man Who Shot 2 Victims After Argument On Royal Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man they say shot two people on October 23. Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Perez, #10407 at 214-671-4735 or yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com. (credit: Dallas Police Department) The men, both 31 years old, were shot in the 2900 block of Royal Lane. Police said they argued with the suspect before he shot them. The shooter is described as Black, between 25 – 30 years old, 5’9” tall with a medium build. He fled the location in a gray 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai. The two victims from the shooting are in stable condition.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Respond To 3 Shootings, 1 Major Crash Over Weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police responded to three shootings, one of them fatal, and a major crash over the weekend of Oct. 23- 25. The first shooting happened on Saturday, October 23 at 7:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Winding Brook Lane. Officers found a Latin male victim lying outside near an apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the Latin male pointed a handgun at the man who shot him. Fearing for his life, he fired his handgun, striking the Latin male causing his death. The shooter was interviewed by detectives with the Homicide Unit and was released pending a referral to a Dallas County grand jury.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man Wanted For Allegedly Attacking CVS Employee At Dallas Store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a man who walked out of the CVS at 7203 Skillman Street Saturday, Oct. 23 after allegedly attacking an employee, leaving her in critical condition. Officers responded to the store around 5:15 p.m. regarding a disturbance. They determined the suspect in the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Musician Corey Dill Seriously Injured During Deep Ellum Robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Musician Corey Dill was seriously injured during a robbery while in town to play a gig in Deep Ellum with his band Brother Moses. Dill, 28, has a fractured pelvis, he sustained multiple facial fractures, broken clavicle. He broke his nose and also suffered injuries to several internal organs. (courtesy: GoFundMe) The drummer said he saw a man breaking into the band’s tour van outside Deep Ellum Art Co on Oct. 19 shortly before their set and chased him, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills. He was successful in catching up to him, but the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

19-Year-Old Tello Hernandez Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Following Fatal Crash

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put Tello Hernandez, 19, in jail. Tello Hernandez, 19, of Frisco (credit: Frisco Police Department) It happened around 7:30 a.m.on Sunday, October 24, 2021, just east of the intersection of US 380 and Coit Road. Based on the initial investigation, Hernandez was driving a grey Toyota 4Runner traveling east on US 380 when he struck a light pole in the median. As a result of the crash, a passenger in the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Erick Gonzalez of Frisco, was transported to a local area hospital by Frisco Fire Department, where he was later pronounced deceased. Hernandez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other passengers. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
CBS DFW

Anna Police Investigating Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Man

ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Anna police are investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old man Saturday afternoon. At about 2:24 p.m. Oct. 23, Anna police officers responded to a crash at 1100 West White St. near Buffalo Bill Drive. Upon arrival, officials found a white BMW and a black Jeep...
ANNA, TX
CBS DFW

Homeowner Terry Duane Turner Charged In Slaying Of Motorist Adil Dghoughi In His Driveway

MARTINDALE, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – Terry Duane Turner, 65, of Martindale, Texas, was charged with murder in the driveway shooting of motorist Adil Dghoughi, who had pulled into his driveway. Adil Dghoughi (courtesy: Facebook) Martindale turned himself in Friday after an arrest warrant accused him of murdering Dghoughi in the early morning of Oct. 11. Investigators said Turner shot the 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant as the man was backing out of Turner’s driveway about 3:40 a.m. After the shooting, Turner told a 911 operator that Dghoughi had pulled a gun on him. Investigators said they found no firearm in the car. Terry Duane Turner (credit: Caldwell County...
MARTINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Sanger Man Killed After Shooting Involving Denton County Deputies

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Sanger man has died after a shooting involving Denton County deputies. It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on Chisum Road in northwest Denton County. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
SANGER, TX
CBS DFW

Denton Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A road rage shooting in Denton has left one person seriously hurt. According to police, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Fort Worth Drive east of I-35E. The victim went into a nearby restaurant for help and was then taken to the hospital in...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Neighborhood Crime Spike Has Many Questioning, ‘Is Uptown Going Downhill?’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Is Uptown going downhill?. A recent exodus of businesses has raised that question about the Dallas neighborhood and entertainment district. Matthew Tully is a longtime business owner who recently moved his hair salon after 20 years in Uptown. He says too much crime and unruly behavior that he’s recorded on video has forced him to leave. He says he’s been assaulted by aggressive panhandlers and his clients have been harassed by them during the day.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Man Arrested For Assault On Police At US Capitol On January 6

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Robert Wayne Dennis, 61, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, among other charges. Hundreds of people disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election. According to court documents, Dennis was captured on video on Jan. 6 near the stairs to the Upper West Terrace of the...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Denton Intoxication Manslaughter Investigation Ongoing

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An intoxication manslaughter investigation is underway in Denton following an early morning crash that killed one person. At 2:17 a.m. on October 22, Denton police officers were dispatched to a major, two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jim Christal Road and N. Western Boulevard. First responders located one deceased person in a vehicle and an injured person on the ground.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

14-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl Missing And In Need Of Medication

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Tei’Onna Mobley of Fort Worth. Mobley has been missing since Oct. 13. She is black with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 265 pounds. This child...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
81K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy