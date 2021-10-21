Arlington Police Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect Who Allegedly ‘Drove Directly Towards Officer’

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer shot and killed a suspect who was allegedly driving towards him following two attempted traffic stops on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Grants Parkway near Arkansas Lane and Collins Street.

It all started around 2:30 p.m. when police were called to the intersection of East Pioneer Parkway and Daniel Drive due to a 911 call about a person slumped over in a running vehicle.

An officer checked on the man who was awake and the officer told him to turn his vehicle off and not to drive away, but he drove away.

A slow speed chase of about 20 miles per hour ensued.

Eventually the driver did stop and the officers got out of their vehicles and began giving verbal commands from their vehicles for the driver to drop his keys.

The man drove away from the scene again in a low speed pursuit ended up on a dead end on Carla Court.

An officer stopped and got out of his vehicle and stood near the driver door.

At that point, the suspect made a U-turn in the cul-de-sac and then began driving in the direction of the officer.

The officer, a seven-year veteran with the department, fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

On Thursday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Jesse Joseph Fischer, 40.

No officers were injured and those involved are on administrative leave during the investigation.

Police said body cam footage will be released eventually.

Two separate investigations are currently underway – a criminal investigation to determine whether any criminal offenses were committed during this incident and an administrative investigation to determine whether department policies were followed.