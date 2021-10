DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Cessna 210 overturned on airport property at Dallas Executive Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

It happened around 4:10 p.m.

The plane was attempting to take off and flipped after going off the runway, according to Chris Perry with Dallas Aviation.

Only the pilot was on board and he was not hurt.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

The plane is registered out of Austin.