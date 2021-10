Selling fish in Sea of Thieves can be confusing if you don’t know where to go. While most items in Sea of Thieves can be sold to the regular trading companies at larger Outposts, fish can only be sold to non-player characters (NPCs) who represent The Hunter’s Call trading company. These characters are located at smaller Seaposts sprinkled throughout the map. Aside from fish, you can also sell Treacherous Plunder, Meat, Mermaid Gems, and Breath of the Sea to The Hunter’s Call. Each will give you varying amounts of Gold and increase your Reputation with the company.

