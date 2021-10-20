Detroit Red Wings love Tyler Bertuzzi, but he'll miss Montreal because of vaccine refusal

Tyler Bertuzzi’s incredible four-goal game in Thursday night’s Detroit Red Wings opener evoked memories of Sergei Fedorov’s five-goal game during the 1996-97 season. Bertuzzi nearly reached five in the Wings’ 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. The 2021-22 season marks the 25th anniversary of that 1996-97 season, in which the Red Wings snapped a Stanley Cup drought of more than four decades. To commemorate the anniversary — for one of the most-beloved championship teams in the history of Detroit sports — the Free Press has crafted a new hardcover book, “Stanleytown 25 Years Later: The Inside Story of How the Stanley Cup Returned to the Motor City after 41 Frustrating Seasons.” “Stanleytown 25 Years Later” costs $39.95 and can be ordered at RedWings.PictorialBook.com. Books are shipping right now. The following excerpt from the book recounts Fedorov’s five-goal night, when he scored all Detroit’s goals and when the Wings rallied for a Christmastime victory in overtime.

