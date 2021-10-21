CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portillo's (PTLO) IPO Prices at High-End Range, Valuing Hot Dog Chain at ~$1.43 Billion

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,270,270 shares of its common...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Solo Brands (DTC) IPO: 7 Things to Know About the Upcoming $1.5 Billion IPO of the Solo Stove Maker

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) is set to launch its U.S. IPO on Thursday. Solo Brands is a large, rapidly growing DTC platform operating four premium outdoor lifestyle brands - Solo Stove, Oru Kayak, ISLE Paddle Boards, and Chubbies apparel, which develop innovative products and market them directly to customers mainly via e-commerce channels. Below are 7 important facts to focus on into the IPO:
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Facebook's CapEx Spike in '22 Likely Benefits These Semi Companies - BofA

BofA Securities analyst, Vivek Arya, sees a coming boom for semiconductor companies (NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Chicago Hot Dog Restaurant Portillo's Goes Public on the Nasdaq

Fast-casual restaurant Portillo's made its IPO debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, and CEO and President Michael Osanloo joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to go into the decision behind taking the company public. He also discussed pushing through the pandemic when the restaurant industry was struggling to sustain itself. "We've never closed a restaurant in 58 years," Osanloo noted. "Every one of our restaurants is profitable, and we're thrilled to keep building off of that incredibly strong foundation."
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Portillo’s CEO: IPO day is ‘like a rollercoaster’

Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo described Thursday—the day his 67-unit fast casual became a publicly traded company—as a rollercoaster ride. “You’ve got to be really happy to strap in and go up and down,” Osanloo said just hours after Portillo’s stock began trading under the ticker PTLO on NASDAQ.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea's Kakao Pay prices IPO at top of range to raise US$1.3 billion

SEOUL (Oct 22): South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range to raise 1.5 trillion won (US$1.28 billion), the fintech company said on Friday. Kakao Pay shares were priced at 90,000 won per share after an indicative range of...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Portillo's stock debuts with a 30% gain after Chicago street food company raises $405.4 million in IPO

Portillo's Inc. received a nice ovation in its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago street food company's stock opened 30% above its IPO price, and then rose further. The company raised $405.4 million as it sold 20.27 million shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $20 a share, or at the top of the expected range of between $17 and $20 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $26.00 at 10:59 a.m. ET for 2.46 million shares. It has edged higher since to trade up 32.6% at $26.52, representing a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, according to FactSet. The company's upbeat debut came on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF surged 1.2% in morning trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

P10 to go public after IPO prices below the expected range, valuing company at $1.4 billion

P10 Inc. is all set to go public Thursday, as the Texas-based alternative asset management company's initial public offering priced overnight at $12 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The company sold 11.5 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $138.0 million, while selling shareholders 8.5 million shares to raise $102.0 million. With a total of 117.16 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $1.41 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "PX." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Coconut Water Maker Vita Coco Company (COCO) Opens Modestly Higher after Weak Pricing, Valuing Co. at ~$850 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), the maker of coconut water, opened for trading at $15.37 after pricing 11,500,000 shares of common stock, of which 2,500,000 are being offered by The Vita Coco Company and 9,000,000 are being offered by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, below the expected $18-$21 price range.
DRINKS
NWI.com

Portillo's pricing stock at $20 per share as it launches IPO

You can own a slice of Chicagoland favorite Portillo's for just $20. Portillo's, which has eateries in Merrillville and Homewood, announced it would price its initial public offering of 20.27 million shares of common stock at $20 per share. The company, which is currently eyeing an expansion to the Tri-Town, also is granting underwriters a 30-day option of buying an addition three million shares.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
wmleader.com

Choose the Top Dog in the Restaurant Race with Portillo’s Nasdaq IPO

Portillo’s Inc. restaurant chain begins trading Thursday on Nasdaq (ticker: PTLO) Portillo’s is a Chicago institution known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and more. Generates staggering avg. store volume of $8.7 million, easily topping Chipotle, Shake Shack. Plans to expand to at least 600 stores from current count of...
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Fast Food Chain Portillo’s Is Set to Have IPO on October 21

Portillo’s will make its highly anticipated public debut on Oct. 21. It’s expected to raise approximately $375 million. The money raised will help the fast food chain pay off its total debt of $479 million. Its shares are expected to be priced at about $18.50 each. Bank of America, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Piper Sandler are some of the banks that will serve as the underwriters for the IPO. Portillos looks to become a global competitor in the fast food industry. Should you buy the stock?
RESTAURANTS

