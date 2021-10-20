CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Horror Games To Play Right Now

By Kurt Indovina
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror comes in so many tormenting forms. It can be psychological like Alan Wake, ghostly like Fatal Frame:...

www.gamespot.com

digg.com

The Best Switch Games The Family Can Play Together

The holidays are a time for friends, family, food and celebration. Unfortunately, this magical time of the year also can become a stressful vortex of pressure, spending money, and purchasing gifts for children who are never satiated with anything. Their bloodlust for presents is an impossible task, and that's never been more complicated since a lot of kids want digital goods instead of regular old tangible toys and bikes. Remember bikes?
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best games to play on Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is finally here for fans to try out, and while it might not be the 4K Switch upgrade the community has been longing for, the console does bring a step up in visual experience thanks to its new OLED screen. Along with the new display, the...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Horror Games Are More Compelling When Played Against Friends

It feels like Halloween has become more than just a silly holiday at the end of October, but a genuine reason to celebrate the cult of horror across all mediums for an entire month. We’re not immune to it, as we’ve dedicated basically a month and a half to Cawrror Month, and I’ve not been immune to it either. Traditionally, I’m not big on spooky games, but this year I’ve tried to make a bit of an exception and truth be told, I’ve found a lot more to enjoy when being scared with friends.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Scary Games#Maiden
Paste Magazine

Seven Freeware RPG Maker Horror Games to Play this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and most people are wondering how they’re going to spend the creepiest night of the year. A surefire way to get my thrills while keeping my bank account intact has always been to explore the RPG Maker scene, which has been a great boon to the realm of horror for over two decades now. Many of these freeware developers are unsung heroes of the genre, and have greatly paved the way for more recognizable games like Undertale and Omori.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

10 Best (and Grossest) Examples of Body Horror in Gaming

Home Gaming 10 Best (and Grossest) Examples of Body Horror in Gaming. Horror can take a lot of shapes and sizes for people, but one of the most disturbing is body horror, which depicts terrible things happening to the human body. Examples can include normal people mutating into monsters that are unrecognizable in both body and mind, to terrible mutilations that leave the body disfigured from its original form.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

7 unmissably spooky horror games to play with friends this Halloween

While few things are more terrifying than playing a tense horror game home alone on a gloomy night, sometimes it can be a bit more fun to share those scares with others. To celebrate the thrills of Halloween and the associated "Spooky Season," we've curated a list of seven of the best horror games to play with friends. Grab some unsuspecting pals and try these games for yourself ... if you dare!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Tomb Raider Horror Game You'll Never Get To Play

The "Tomb Raider" franchise turns 25 on October 25, 2021, and Square Enix has been celebrating its long history by releasing content on its official website and YouTube channel. Its most recent drop, regarding a game that was once known as "Tomb Raider: Ascension," has given fans a glimpse at a horror-themed Lara Croft adventure that they'll never get to try.
VIDEO GAMES
Allure

Our Favorite Video Game Systems (And Games) to Play Right Now

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's all in the grip. Human society has progressed to the point of placing every aspect of modern life — friendship, finance, politics, health, sex, restaurant-quality cuisine, prestige television, astral feedback — into the literal palms of our hands. You know exactly what I am talking about, because the odds are two out of three that you're reading this on your phone right now! The bad news is that, nowadays, you can do anything with the right hand. The good news is, nowadays, you can do anything with the right hand. Or with the left.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox's Halloween Sale Includes Plenty Of Terrifying Titles

'Tis the season of ghosts, ghouls, and all things supernatural and horrifying, and Microsoft is offering players a chance to get into the Halloween spirit for cheap. An Xbox sale, aptly titled the Shocktober Sale, has a suite of games that should scare the pants off gamers, or at least keep them entertained until the holiday season hits.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Watch Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Scare Fans In Real Life

Call of Duty: Vanguard is less than two weeks from launch, and the Call of Duty Twitter account has shared a video of a Vanguard Zombies marketing tactic that is scaring people in real life. Perfect for the spooky season, realistic zombie heads were mounted to a huge display ahead of the recent worldwide reveal of Vanguard Zombies. Since then, these gory zombie heads have been scaring curious onlookers with random growls and surprise movement.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

15 Games Like Minecraft That Fans Should Try

The mark of a truly memorable game can be found in more than just its critical and financial success; it can be seen in how it shapes the landscape around it to inspire other games to follow in its footsteps. Minecraft is a prime example of this idea, as Mojang's masterpiece (now owned by Microsoft) has been responsible for shaping lives and minds since it first launched in 2009. That success was naturally met with a few flattering imitators over the years, as well as games that were inspired to expand on the genre that Minecraft pioneered, in new and exciting ways.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead By Daylight's Next Silent Hill Crossover Event Includes Pyramid Head

Just in time for Halloween, the popular survival game Dead by Daylight is adding a new Silent Hill-themed crossover content. Available in the store are the Pyramid Blight Set for Pyramid Head and the James Sunderland set, which are designated as Very Rare and Legendary skins. The new Blight outfit...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Biggest Games Coming Out In November 2021

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Here are the biggest games releasing November 2021. FPS fans will definitely have a lot to look forward to, with the annual installment of Call of Duty and Battlefield both releasing this month.
VIDEO GAMES

