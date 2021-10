COVID-19 brought with it not just sickness and death when it hit America early last year, but also great national gloom. In fact, when Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the time that it would take 18 more months to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the scientific community thought he was being "ridiculously optimistic." Vaccines take years to develop, they said, not months.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO