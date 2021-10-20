CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tesla Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

By Matthew Johnston
Investopedia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Adjusted EPS Beat $1.86 $1.64 Revenue Miss $13.8B $13.9B Vehicle Deliveries N/A 241,300 N/A. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Tesla (TSLA) Financial Results: Analysis. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported mixed Q3 FY 2021 earnings results. Adjusted earnings...

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Google (Alphabet) Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Google Cloud revenue missed analysts' expectations. Google Cloud is one of Alphabet's primary business segments. It provides developers with a cloud platform for building, testing, and deploying applications. Google said that its cloud services are helping organizations collaborate and remain secure amid ongoing digital transformation and shift to hybrid work.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enphase Energy beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $173,016,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Horizon Tech Finance Q3 Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Horizon Tech Finance beat their estimated earnings by 21.21%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $4,036,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: First Interstate BancSys Q3 Earnings

First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Interstate BancSys beat their estimated earnings by 16.22%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,100,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Motors#Tesla Shares#Volkswagen Ag#Gm#N A Source#General Motors Company
Benzinga

Recap: Flushing Financial Q3 Earnings

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flushing Financial beat their estimated earnings by 37.5%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $12,955,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q3 Earnings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat their estimated earnings by 68.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $0.7, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $196,971,000 from the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why DraftKings' Stock Price Jumped on Tuesday

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and why its stock price went up over 6% at one point on Oct. 26. Here are some highlights from the video. In late September, reports appeared that DraftKings was making a $22 billion bid for Entain (LSE:ENT). On Oct. 26,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Sensata Technologies Q3 Earnings

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sensata Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 4.82%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $162,708,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
MARKETS
Investopedia

Microsoft Q1 FY2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is coming off one of its best fiscal years in recent history, posting the fastest earnings and revenue growth rates in the past five years. That has enabled the company to pass on more of its profits to shareholders. Microsoft announced in mid-September that it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 11% and was beginning a new $60 billion stock buyback program.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy