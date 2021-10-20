Lineage Performing Arts Center returns to the Gamble House Nov. 4-7 for an encore of their sold-out production, Next to Normal
The Lineage Performing Arts Center is bringing the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal to Pasadena’s world-famous Gamble House for one weekend only, November 4th-7th. This unique production takes the book and music of Next to Normal and adds Lineage’s original choreography and movement that transports audiences deeply into the story....southpasadenan.com
Comments / 0