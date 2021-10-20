CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Special Movie Screenings in South Pasadena Next Week | Double Feature! OCT. 29TH

By SouthPasadenan.com
South Pasadena News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY OCT. 29TH: HOTBOX VINTAGE 1127 MISSION STREET. DOUBLE FEATURE! Two fun, full-length motion pictures showcasing the talents of Greg Sestero will deliver a rollicking 1-2 punch to help celebrate the Halloween season in South Pasadena. On FRIDAY OCTOBER 29TH at 7:30 p.m., the long running cult sensation, “The...

southpasadenan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Lamb’ is Coming Home to the A24 Virtual Screening Room Next Week

A24‘s new movie Lamb was released exclusively in theaters earlier this month, and today we’ve learned that it’s coming to the A24 Screening Room in time for Halloween. The A24 Screening Room presents Lamb on Tuesday, October 26 at 9pm EDT. You can grab your ticket right now and once...
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
coloradoboulevard.net

“Nosferatu” Screening With Live Score at Pasadena Presbyterian Church

Skip the trick-or-treating crowds and enjoy a Halloween evening screening of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film Nosferatu, with a live organ score provided by Timothy Howard on Pasadena Presbyterian Church’s iconic Æolian-Skinner pipe organ. This pop-up event is free and open to the public. Current COVID-19 protocols (distancing and masking)...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
South Pasadena, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
South Pasadena News

AFI Fest 2021 Featuring Red Carpet Premiere of Tick, Tick…BOOM!

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today the full lineup for this year’s festival including Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers”, written and directed by Academy Award® winner Pedro Almodóvar, which will screen as a Red Carpet Premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Individual tickets for in-person and virtual screenings are now available at FEST.AFI.com.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Night Teeth’ Star Lucy Fry on Creative Freedom at Netflix and Her Surfing Movie Dreams

Lucy Fry often plays characters with benevolent souls, so she jumped at the chance to finally break bad in Netflix’s Night Teeth. In the Adam Randall-directed film, Fry plays a 200-year-old vampire named Zoe, who, along with Debby Ryan’s Blaire, are trying to shatter a centuries-old truce between vampires and humans in Los Angeles. Oddly enough, Fry and Ryan were initially considered for each other’s roles until they suggested otherwise. “I haven’t had the chance before to play the bad guy, so that was really exciting to me,” Fry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s interesting is that [director] Adam [Randall] was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Greg Sestero
Person
Tommy Wiseau
Person
Melanie Griffith
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Bryan Cranston
Daily News Of Newburyport

Special showing of 'Duty Free' coming to Screening Room

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will present the documentary “Duty Free” at The Screening Room. When a 75-year-old immigrant mother gets fired without cause from her lifelong job as a hotel housekeeper, her son takes her on a bucket list adventure to reclaim her life. As she struggles to find work, he documents a journey that uncovers the economic insecurity shaping not only her future, but that of an entire generation.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Variety

‘King Richard’ Opens 25th Anniversary Celebration of American Black Film Festival

In 1997, Jeff Friday, founder and CEO of Jeff Friday Media, was working as the film division president of UniWorld Group, a prominent multicultural advertising agency headquartered in New York and founded by legendary ad world maven Byron E. Lewis. In January of that year, in search of new clientele within the entertainment industry, Friday headed to the Sundance Film Festival. It was the first film festival he had ever attended. It was also the year writer-director Theodore Witcher’s award-winning “Love Jones” screened at the fest, ushering in an era of what Friday calls “the glory days of Black cinema.”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Special Movie Screenings#Hotbox Vintage 1127
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
HeraldNet

Schedule of special film screenings around Snohomish County

The listings include Edmonds Center for the Arts, Historic Everett Theatre and Whidbey Island Center for the Arts showings. The Banff Film Festival: Historic Everett Theatre presents 2021’s Banff Film Festival World Tour, a presentation of short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and the environment. There are two film programs (each two hours long) available for streaming via Now! — Amber and Onyx. Tickets are $15 for one, or $28 for both programs. You have three days to watch one program; 14 days if you sign up for both. Films streamable through Oct. 21. Register at filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-152515. Call 425-258-6766 or go to www.yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
valleyjournal.net

Polson filmmaker to screen first feature documentary

TORONTO — Polson filmmaker Brooke Pepion Swaney will be screening her film Daughter of a Lost Bird virtually at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24. The imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, based in Toronto, Ontario, is the world’s largest Indigenous festival showcasing film, video, audio, and digital + interactive media made by Indigenous screen-content creators.
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Saban Films Grabs Rights to Ryan Phillippe Mountaineering Thriller ‘Summit Fever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has nabbed North American rights to the thriller “Summit Fever,” starring Ryan Phillippe and directed by Julian Gilbey. Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley and producer Marc Goldberg brokered the deal. The story of an English climber who, along with his friends, sets out to conquer “the Big Three” – the Matterhorn, the Eiger and Mont Blanc — but they hit deadly challenges.  Freddie Thorp and Mathilde Warnier co-star. The pic, currently in post-production, was shot at altitudes as high as 3,000 meters-plus above sea level, and the cast trained as climbers. Andrew Loveday, Tiernan Hanby and Marc Goldberg produced. “We’re thrilled to work with such a talented director. Julian’s passion and climbing expertise are evident throughout this adrenaline-filled adventure,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “With stellar performances from the cast who fully committed to their roles and trained to climb ahead of filming, we’re excited to share ‘Summit Fever’ with North American audiences.” Gilbey, a highly-experienced mountaineer in his spare time, said: “‘Summit Fever’ will bring the audience right to the edge. They’ll experience the same adrenaline as I do while operating the camera above thirteen thousand feet.” The British indie is produced by Haymarket Films in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, LipSync and Soho Film Development. International sales are being handled by Blue Box Intl., a division of Capstone.  
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy