Gambling

FanDuel Connecticut: New Customers Get a Huge Risk-Free Bet

By Sam Wilkins - NJ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanDuel Sportsbook is now live in Connecticut and new customers...

National football post

Online sports betting in Connecticut launching Tuesday

After a failure to launch on their planned date last week, online sports betting is finally scheduled to go live on Tuesday, October 12. Online sports betting was originally scheduled to launch in Connecticut on October 7. It was postponed due to an unexpected delay at the federal regulatory level. The reason behind the launch delay was a delay in the publication of the amended gaming compacts signed between the state and Native tribes that allowed sports betting in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
crossingbroad.com

Caesars Sportsbook Promo for MNF Includes $5,000 Risk-Free First Bet

A Monday Night Football showdown is set to finish Week 6 of the NFL regular season and there’s a Caesars Sportsbook promo for the game that features the biggest risk-free first bet in the business. In addition to this promo is a whole host of game promos and odds boosts that offer plenty of upside.
GAMBLING
saturdaydownsouth.com

Get $1,000 Risk-Free Bet, Tennessee Hoodie at Barstool Sportsbook

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee hosts No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday night, and those looking to bet on the Volunteers may want to consider doing it at Barstool Sportsbook. Tennessee comes in as a small underdog in this matchup and appears poised to potentially pull off the upset....
LIFESTYLE
FanDuel CT Sportsbook Bonus Offers $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet

Legal online sports betting is finally live in Connecticut, and FanDuel CT Sportsbook has the best new user offer available. FanDuel Sportsbook has found plenty of success in a number of markets, especially in the Northeast with prior rollouts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. New users who sign up with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Best Connecticut Sports Betting App Right Now

With the official launch of Connecticut online sports betting, bettors will want to know which app stacks up as the best overall option. While the state offers a limited number of options at the start of operations, one app will quickly emerge as the undoubted leader. That app is FanDuel CT Sportsbook.
NFL
thelines.com

Get $200 In Free Bets From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings’ newest offer might get players who haven’t tried the site off the bench and into the action. The DraftKings free $200 promo gives first-time users $200 in free bets with a $5 wager on any NFL game between now and November 7th. CLAIM NOW. The 2021 NFL season is...
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook Is Now Live, Get Crazy Promo Bonus

The wait is finally over for prospective bettors interested in legal online sports betting as FanDuel Connecticut is now live with some aggressive promos and bonuses. FanDuel CT Sportsbook is offering new users who sign up an excellent $1,000 risk-free first bet that can be used on events like NFL, college football, NHL, or NBA action (and more).
GAMBLING
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Lottery managers to get raises

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s Board of Directors indicated they will be giving raises to the quasi-public agency’s managers in an effort to match pay increases for state employee managers from 2011 to 2021, according to the draft minutes of CT Lottery’s Personnel Committee. “Resolved, that the Personnel Committee recommend to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
chatsports.com

Connecticut sports betting industry permits esports wagering

Connecticut’s legal sports betting legislature, which includes language permitting licensed operators in the state to accept wagers on esports events, has officially come into effect this week. The bill HB 6451, authorising legal sports betting in the state, was passed earlier this year and launched officially in Connecticut on Tuesday....
CONNECTICUT STATE
lineups.com

BetMGM Bonus Code: NFL Week 7 Promos, Best Bet, & Risk-Free Wagers

Don’t forget to check out the BetMGM Bonus Code page! There’s legal info, sportsbook reviews, and promos. Use The BetMGM Bonus Code For a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet. It’s the perfect time to get into sports betting, especially with all the major sports going on right now. Well, before you get started, you’ll want to take advantage of a BetMGM Bonus Code. Currently, the BetMGM Bonus Code gives you a $1,000 risk free bet. Just sign up for the platform using the BetMGM Bonus Code “LINEUPS” and make a deposit into your account. Then, place your first bet up to $1,000. If it doesn’t end up hitting, you get a full refund in the form of a free bet.
GAMBLING
Fairfield Mirror

State of Connecticut Breaks Betting Boundaries

As of Oct. 19, the state of Connecticut completely legalized sports betting on all platforms. Those eligible to gamble are limited to individuals over the age of 21, or in the case of pari mutuel wagering, which involves pooling money, this can be done by individuals 18 years or older.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sportico

DraftKings Drops $22.6 Billion Pursuit of Entain

DraftKings is dropping its $22.6 billion pursuit of Entain. Following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board, DraftKings said in a statement that it was no longer considering a formal offer for the European operator. DraftKings had previously discussed a takeover offer worth more than $22 billion in cash and stock. Entain owns a lot of Europe-centric sports betting and iGaming brands, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, and a deal would have immediately given DraftKings a global footprint. Entain also owns all of its own back-end tech, a rarity in the gaming world. “Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product...
GAMBLING
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY

