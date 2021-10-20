Chicago's The Gwen hotel ranked #1 in the US

CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. About 10:47 a.m., he was standing in the 1400 block of West 60th Street when someone fired shots from a red Charger, Chicago police said. The 22-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

