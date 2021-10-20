CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, WI

Samaritan Keep Home’s COVID-19 cases rise to 31

By JONATHON WHEELER jwheeler@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k37aa_0cXXKMl700
Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St. in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Samaritan Keep Home announced on Wednesday that seven additional residents and three new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Active cases have climbed throughout the week, starting at 18 on Monday, 24 on Tuesday and now 31.

Leslie M. DiStefano, Samaritan director of communications and public relations, spoke on what they are doing to stop the spread.

“We have a designated COVID unit, which means that all of the positive residents are in one area so they are not around any other residents,” Ms. DiStefano said. “In addition, we’re cohorting the staff, which means we have the same staff caring for those residents on a continuous basis again so that those staff members are not floating throughout the rest of the facility.”

Ms. DiStefano said that residents are being tested frequently because some people who tested negative over the weekend are now testing positive, even though they are doing PCR testing, which is the most accurate test.

According to Ms. DiStefano, one person is showing mild symptoms and one resident is currently hospitalized.

The booster shots that were scheduled for Wednesday were administered to those eligible and to those who have received a negative COVID-19 test.

The staff vaccination rate is 92% throughout all of Samaritan. The remaining 8% of people have an approved exemption.

Ms. DiStefano said 98% of residents at Summit Village Skilled Nursing are vaccinated, with 95 Summit Village residents getting their booster shot Wednesday.

Summit Village Assistance Living is reporting 99% of its residents are vaccinated. At the Keep Home, 97% of residents are vaccinated, and 146 residents got a booster shot Wednesday, according to Ms. DiStefano.

The Keep Home announced on its Facebook page that visitation will be moving to all virtual and telephone family visits and that family will be notified when window and booth visits will be permitted again.

Comments / 0

Related
Watertown Daily Times

Guilfoyle to end medical dispatch service, hand over to Jefferson County

WATERTOWN — After 30 years, Guilfoyle Ambulance Services is giving up its emergency medical dispatch services, handing them over to Jefferson County. The ambulance service, a private company that has provided emergency medical services in Jefferson County since 1973, has been handling most of the emergency medical dispatch requirements for the city and town of Watertown, the town of Brownville, and parts of Pamelia and Rutland since the early 1990s for free. Now, president and CEO Bruce G. Wright said it’s time for the company to give up that responsibility.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
190
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy