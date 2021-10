Vote for honesty, integrity and service. When I met my husband, John Peck, 17 years ago, he was already actively involved in politics, being on the Champion Town Board. In one of our first conversations, he told me that he went into public service because he wanted to help people. That desire has never changed for him in the last 20 years. He has said numerous times that he would do it for free because he loves serving his hometown.

