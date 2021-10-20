Rome (CNN) — When President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday to meet Pope Francis, he brought with him 10 of his closest advisers -- including his doctor. A spot in the official presidential delegation to visit the Vatican is always a highly sought position. Presidents typically bring along both policy aides and members of their team who are Catholic, for whom a meeting would bring deep personal meaning.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. Kinzinger in a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023 recalled his...
WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, there was no time left to waste in creating a sense of momentum for his domestic agenda. Biden raced this week to stitch together a $1.75 trillion revision of his "Build Back Better" plan, personally pressured House Democrats to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and addressed the nation on the merits of both measures just hours before he departed for a trip overseas.
The armorer on the set of “Rust” on Thursday said in a statement that she had “no idea where the live rounds came from” in the latest development following a deadly incident while filming that left one person dead and another wounded. In a statement shared on Twitter by an...
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,. John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped...
Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
Comments / 0