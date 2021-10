I’m very troubled after reading about the resignation of San Jose State University President Mary Papazian. (“Amid turmoil, Papazian resigns,” Page A1, Oct. 8) Oftentimes, when the powerful are held accountable, we only see the resignation of that person, and seldom do we see a restructuring of the system that helped perpetuate the problem. What should happen during this ongoing investigation is a complete restructure of the safety net that allowed multiple sexual assault cases to slip through the cracks and only get attention years later. Hopefully, we’re able to see the university as a whole and restructure the power imbalance so that the victims of sexual assault get priority over the assailant.

