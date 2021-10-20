Focus Series | Week 6: "Matty Ice"

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, I know it's way early to draw any conclusions, but how is Trevor looking compared to the other top QB picks as of late?. I haven't done a deep dive into the other young quarterbacks in the NFL, though I do know that in recent weeks Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's statistics are starting to come in line with and even succeed most of the other rookie quarterbacks. The truth is I don't care that much how Lawrence is doing compared to, say, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert. I care about how he looks – and Lawrence over the last few weeks is developing exactly how the Jaguars hoped – and he perhaps is even exceeding those expectations. He's improving by the week, making better decisions, showing more poise, reducing mistakes and increasing his good plays. Most significantly, his pocket awareness remains off-the-charts good. His eyes remain downfield – and he remains unpanicked and poised under pressure. He has pretty much every trait you want with the exception of not being as accurate as would be ideal in some circumstances. Either way, he's on his way to greatness. That's apparent. That's what matters. Not how Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa are playing.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO