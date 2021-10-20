CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus Series | Week 6: "Matty Ice"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There isn't a photo that depicts the Jaguars 23-20 London victory quite like this one. Moments after K...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless Knew This Was Coming the Moment Patrick Mahomes Started Throwing Fancy Passes

The time is now for an open and candid conversation regarding what the hell is going on with Patrick Mahomes. His Kansas City Chiefs scored a grand total of three points while getting curb-stomped by the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Mahomes himself left the game with an injury, though he's expected to be good to go next week. The once-unstoppable Chiefs are in real danger of missing out on the playoffs entirely if this downward trend lasts another month. And for all the bold preseason predictions flying around, very few could see this coming.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Reporter No Longer With The NFL Network

Michael Silver, a longtime NFL sportswriter and television analyst, is no longer with the NFL Network. Silver announced his career change on Tuesday afternoon. He’s transitioned from the NFL Network to Bally Sports. “A career update, for those of you who’ve asked (and for those who haven’t): I’m no longer...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons workout former first round wide receiver

The Atlanta Falcons continue to not be satisfied with their roster, as they should not be. They have brought in numerous players for workouts in the past few weeks, they have shown they will cut players, they will sign players, and they will shuffle around their practice squad. It seems...
NFL
Jets’ Zach Wilson on Elijah Moore: ‘His time is coming’

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson believes fellow rookie Elijah Moore will eventually find a niche in this offense. Elijah Moore was a star in training camp. But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Kicker Matthew Wright named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars K Matthew Wright has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced today. Wright is the 12th player in franchise history to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and the first to do so since 2019. In the Jaguars'...
NFL
Montrose Daily Press

OHS football focused on regrouping during bye week

The Olathe Pirates football team is enjoying an off week after playing seven very difficult games in a row. The break couldn’t come at a better time for a football team that has been decimated with injuries since week three (against Wiggins) and continuing through last week when they played Cedaredge.
OLATHE, CO
Jaguars.com

Roster Moves: Jaguars sign OL Coy Cronk to practice squad

JACKSONVILLE –The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad, the team announced today. Cronk signed with the Packers as a rookie free agent in 2021 and spent training camp with Green Bay. Collegiately, he attended Indiana University from 2016-19 prior to playing in two games with Iowa as a graduate transfer in 2020. Cronk attended Lafayette Central Catholic High School where he played on the offensive line and at linebacker.
NFL
Billings Gazette

The 'Ice Man' Kaique Pacheco bucks to round 1 PBR premier series tour stop victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kaique "Ice Man" Pacheco started a new streak on Friday during the first round of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Invitational. The world's second-ranked bull rider, who had been bucked off his previous five bulls according to a PBR news release, scored a...
SPORTS
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: "We're going to keep getting better…"

JACKSONVILLE – This is now more than just progression, and that's a positive. Trevor Lawrence has improved weekly through six NFL games. That progress has accelerated in recent weeks, resulting in his first victory as an NFL starting quarterback this past Sunday. Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is hardly surprised.
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Awesome sauce

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hi, King of Zone. The only things missing from the euphoria on the field Sunday after the victory were the confetti and the trophy. I wonder if the Dolphins woke a sleeping giant. There's something about the sweet feeling of victory and the Jags have been steadily improving week by week. Could we see a strong November and December with a handful of wins? No, I'm not talking playoffs, but it could be a surprising season after a slow start. Who knows?
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Wasted talent

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, I know it's way early to draw any conclusions, but how is Trevor looking compared to the other top QB picks as of late?. I haven't done a deep dive into the other young quarterbacks in the NFL, though I do know that in recent weeks Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's statistics are starting to come in line with and even succeed most of the other rookie quarterbacks. The truth is I don't care that much how Lawrence is doing compared to, say, Justin Fields and Justin Herbert. I care about how he looks – and Lawrence over the last few weeks is developing exactly how the Jaguars hoped – and he perhaps is even exceeding those expectations. He's improving by the week, making better decisions, showing more poise, reducing mistakes and increasing his good plays. Most significantly, his pocket awareness remains off-the-charts good. His eyes remain downfield – and he remains unpanicked and poised under pressure. He has pretty much every trait you want with the exception of not being as accurate as would be ideal in some circumstances. Either way, he's on his way to greatness. That's apparent. That's what matters. Not how Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa are playing.
NFL
FOX59

NFL Combine back to Indy in February, then it’s on the move

INDIANAPOLIS – The reward for staging one of the NFL’s showcase events at a high level is watching the league taking it on the road. “It’s one of the unfortunate consequences of success,’’ Jeff Foster said Tuesday afternoon. As president of locally-based National Football Scouting Inc., Foster has overseen the operation and evolution of the […]
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Eats Steak, Spaghetti And Eggs For Breakfast On Game Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Mac Jones revealed that his pregame meal always involves a plate of spaghetti. Or perhaps it’s a bowl. He did not specify. On Monday, during his weekly radio interview, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback explained in greater detail what his pregame meal is for every game. And the 23-year-old said that no matter what time of day the game is scheduled, he always eats spaghetti, steak, and eggs. Mac Jones' go-to pregame meal (as explained on @MerloniFauria): SteakEggsSpaghetti 1 p.m. game, 4 p.m. game, primetime game — doesn't matter. "I've eaten that at 6 in the morning before." — Zack...
NFL

