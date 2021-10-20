CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Stan ‘The Fan’ Charles: New Jersey $1 Billion, Maryland $0? Why Has Sports Betting Stalled?

By Stan Charles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headline, beyond it jarring our senses, is actually factually correct. And if the powers that have hijacked the will of the voters in the state of Maryland have their way, perhaps as many as the next 12 or more months might have that exact same score in terms of how...

cbslocal.com

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Navarro to join Baker ticket as candidate for Maryland Lt. Governor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Former Prince George’s County executive turned gubernatorial hopeful Rushern Baker tapped current Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro to join his ticket in the number two spot as his lieutenant governor late Tuesday. In an interview with WDVM’s Randi Bass on Wednesday morning, Navarro said she hadn’t been completely sure about […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Western Maryland lawmakers run for the hills | COMMENTARY

Two letters dispatched earlier this month by a handful of Republican lawmakers from Western Maryland advocating for Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties to secede to West Virginia are not intended to be taken seriously. How do we know this? Because the co-conspirators quickly confessed. There is “zero chance of success,” Del. Jason Buckel told The Sun. He subsequently wrote in a letter to ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Is Maryland A Southern State? Not According To Most Marylanders

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Is Maryland more northern or southern? The answer to that question depends on whom you ask, but most Marylanders say it’s northern. That’s according to the results of a new Goucher College poll, which shows 65% of residents consider Maryland a northern state, more than double the 27% who view it as a southern state. While the responses seem fairly cut-and-dried, the state’s history is a little bit more complicated. Maryland actually sits below the Mason-Dixon Line, which divided free states in the north from their slave-owning counterparts in the south during the Civil War era. For decades, the state’s song was James Ryder Randall’s “Maryland, My Maryland,” which called Abraham Lincoln a “tyrant.” In May, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a bill scrapping the tune. But ultimately, the consensus among residents from all walks of life — regardless of age, gender, race, and political stance — is that Maryland is a northern state. Among other things, the Goucher College poll found most residents support marijuana legalization and they view Gov. Hogan in a favorable light.
MARYLAND STATE
fastphillysports.com

JERSEY’S SPORTS BETTING HIT RECORD $1B MARK IN SEPTEMBER!

New Jersey has left Nevada in the dust as the No. 1 state in the USA for gambling revenue. The first state to cross the $1 billion threshold in sports wagers in a month. In September Jersey’s online sports wagering reached over $918 million in handle, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.
GAMBLING
legalsportsreport.com

Indiana Sports Betting Market Hits New Highs In September

The midwest’s love of football is apparent in September‘s Indiana sports betting results, which set new handle and revenue records. Indiana sportsbooks took $355.4 million in bets last month, 71.3% from last September. Sports betting revenue hit $33.9 million for a 9.5% hold, according to the report. Both figures broke...
INDIANA STATE
GamingToday

Maryland Sports Betting Regulators Postpone Meeting, Launch Date Uncertain

Questions about Maryland sports betting launch delays have been raised now that a regulatory meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) was expected to discuss, and possibly award, retail licenses for Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, MGM National Harbor, and Live! Casino and Hotel this week, although a meeting agenda was never posted. All three casinos qualified under “alternative licensing standards” through the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) on Oct. 6 in an attempt to expedite a Maryland launch this fall.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Maryland in-person sports betting launch further delayed

Maryland sports betting is yet again in a holding pattern. Three Maryland casinos were set to have their sports betting license applications approved today at the monthly Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meeting, but the commission canceled its scheduled meeting and has yet to reschedule the date. A request for...
MARYLAND STATE
ESPN

New Jersey sportsbooks see record $1.01 billion bet in September as football seasons begin

New Jersey sportsbooks took more than $1 billion in bets in September, the first time any state has eclipsed the billion-dollar mark in amount wagered in a month. According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, $1.01 billion was bet in September with the state's licensed sportsbooks, breaking the previous high of $996.3 million wagered in December 2020.
GAMBLING
92.7 WOBM

Why is there a Massive Gatorade Shortage in New Jersey?

We're all dealing with delays, lack of inventory, and shortages. There's one item, though, that is getting more and more difficult to find on shelves. Listen to Matt Ryan weekday afternoons on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. Is it the "Great Gatorade Shortage of...
AMAZON
Times Union

Here's where New York is in the mobile sports betting process

With every ad for Caesars Sportsbook that airs between beer and truck commercials during football games, the question looms ever larger: When will New Yorkers be able to bet on games from their phones?. The exact date is unknown, but the hope is that mobile sports betting, which was legalized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
legalsportsreport.com

Michigan Sports Betting Handle Hits New All-Time High

With online Michigan sports betting available for the first time during football season, the state set a new handle record in September. Michigan sportsbooks took $386.8 million in September bets, according to a state report. That is up 85% from August’s $208.6 million. The state’s previous high was $383.7 million in March 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

New Jersey: Uphill battle for in-state college sports betting vote?

On Nov. 2, New Jersey voters will cast ballots in a gubernatorial election, as well as for all 120 state Senate and Assembly committee seats. Plus there is a statewide ballot question on another issue: whether to expand legal sports betting to athletic contests involving New Jersey universities, and to any college event held in New Jersey such as a football bowl game or March Madness basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lineups.com

New Jersey Bettors Wagered $1 Billion in September

It seems almost silly to point out that sports betting is on the rise. If you’re even slightly interacting in sports media you already know this, between the numerous advertisements and some sports channels even flashing lines and odds. While it’s not surprising that sports betting has gotten more popular, especially considering how easy it is from a mobile device, the actual financial numbers might surprise you. August and September are very different months for sports bettors, and that small time jump makes a huge difference for sportsbooks. One state just hit a major milestone in terms of how much was wagered on sports. Let’s take a look at how New Jersey is taking in some serious cash on sports bets and take a deeper look at some of the projected sports betting numbers.
GAMBLING

