Jonathan Taylor Wins Week 6 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a huge performance in the team's Week 6 win over the Houston Texans, and as a result, was named the "FedEx Ground Player of the Week."

The Colts had a lopsided, 31-3 victory over the Texans and it was due in large part to Taylor's dominance.

On the ground, Taylor amassed 145 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries (10.4 avg.) as well as 13 yards on 1 reception.

Included in his rushing total was a career-long 83-yard carry in the third quarter, which was also the longest by a Colts player ever and the longest carry in the NFL this season.

Taylor reached 2,000-career yards from scrimmage and 1,500 rushing yards, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to reach each mark in their first two seasons. He also passed Frank Gore (four) and tied Dominic Rhodes (five) for the 11th-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.

