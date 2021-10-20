ElectReon, Gotland Partner on Electric Bus Utilizing Wireless Electric Road System

October 20, 2021 - The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will be applying for a $15 million federal grant toward growing its electric bus fleet. The entire project includes 12 electric buses and charging stations along with associated technologies, which will cost $18 million. While the grant, if approved, would cover a large chunk of the project, PSTA will request to use revenue collected through the tolls in the state to cover the financial gap. A PSTA representative said they expect this to be a highly competitive grant. PSTA is also seeking other grants for additional projects. For its bus rapid transit SunRunner line, PSTA already received a commitment for $2.7 million for operations and a study of the line when it rolls out in 2022. PSTA has applied for an additional $1.8 million for the SunRunner project. PSTA has also applied for a $25 million grant through the RAISE grant, formerly known as BUILD and TIGER grants. The ask is for its new 75,000-square-foot, high-tech transit hub in Clearwater.

