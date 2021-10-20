CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ElectReon, Gotland Partner on Electric Bus Utilizing Wireless Electric Road System

By Ariana Fine
ngtnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectReon, a provider of in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology for commercial, public service and passenger vehicles, has launched a fully operational bus utilizing the company’s wireless charging infrastructure in the city of Visby in Gotland, Sweden. Implemented by a consortium of partners, the Smartroad Gotland project began...

ngtnews.com

