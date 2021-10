Dave Hanaman, Co-founder of Curavit, discusses his perspectives on decentralized clinical trials. Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) have taken the main stage in the clinical trials industry, which was significantly facilitated during the pandemic. However, similar to the initiation of risk-based monitoring (RBM), the concept of DCTs is at an infancy stage, and many enterprises are competing to make their mark in the field. This prompted the formation of the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) to help better define and advance DCTs. In this article, Dave Hanaman, Co-founder of Curavit, will discuss his perspectives on DCTs.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO