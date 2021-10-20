CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 to charge more for dungeons with Witch Queen expansion

By Michael Goroff
egmnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie is changing its policy for how Guardians get access to the new dungeons coming with Destiny 2‘s Witch Queen expansion, and it’s going to cost players more than it previously did. According to a mercilessly downvoted Reddit post from one of Destiny 2‘s community managers (via Eurogamer), players...

dexerto.com

Destiny 2 Dungeons are now locked to Deluxe Editions and players are furious

Destiny 2 Dungeons will soon be locked behind paywalls, Bungie has confirmed, as the popular endgame activities are moving exclusively to premium bundles. The decision has outraged players, who have labeled the move “absolutely terrible”. When it comes to PvE in Destiny 2, Dungeons are among not just the most...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Destiny 2 Paywalling Dungeons is a Bad Idea

If you've been paying attention to recent developments of the ongoing space fantasy action MMO, Destiny 2, you'll know that new details have been coming out regarding its upcoming premium expansion. While we've gotten an in-depth showcase of The Witch Queen showing off new weapons, mechanics, locations, and even new enemies to challenge players, a more recent development has been making the rounds. It was confirmed recently that all new Dungeons releasing as part of The Witch Queen will only be available to those who bought the Deluxe Edition. They will not be available as part of the Season Pass and will be sold separately down the line. This is a bad move on Bungie's part, although it is affecting the player experience itself more than their wallets.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Dungeon Encounters is out now, offering encounters in dungeons

Sometimes a functional game strikes me as bland or forgettable. Dungeon Encounters appeals to me, oddly. I look at this game about exploring 99 levels of a dungeon, fighting enemies using an iteration of Final Fantasy's Active Time Battle System, designed by the man who created it, and I think: yes, you should be called Dungeon Encounters.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1.1 Patch Notes: More Tweaks To Trials Of Osiris

Destiny 2's Update 3.3.1.1 went live today, and patch notes reveal additional changes to the competitive PvP mode Trials of Osiris. Trials of Osiris returned in September and has gone through multiple changes since. There were still issues that needed to be sorted out. Trials no longer allows fireteam leaders...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Minecraft Dungeons is getting seasons, a battle pass and more

Hack-and-slash dungeon-crawling Minecraft spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting even more new content later this year – with plenty more set to be added further down the line. "Heroes, the adventure continues!" announced the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account during this year's Minecon Live. "Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons!...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Destiny 2 Dungeons Coming in 2022 to be Sold Separately

If there’s one thing game fans hate, it’s being nickel and dimed–especially when this betrayal comes years after a title’s release. Destiny 2 has maintained a large player base since 2017, and its next big expansion, The Witch Queen, is due out on February 22, 2022. Developers have continued to work on PvP content, and have even released a digital fashion magazine highlighting the community’s best glamours. There’s a real sense of camaraderie that’s been seen between Bungie and Destiny 2 players lately, but all good things must come to an end. Yesterday, it was announced that players will have to pay extra to access two new dungeons coming during Destiny 2 Year 5. To put it simply, these dungeons will not be available with standard versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bungie says next year's Destiny 2 dungeons won't be included in the season pass, and some players aren't happy

Bungie has confirmed that the two Destiny 2 dungeons planned for release in 2022 will not be included in their respective season passes, and will instead be sold separately. Traditionally, season passes have been the source of most new content released between expansions, usually in the form of new seasonal activities and exotic missions. Some players thought, as a result, that the new dungeons would follow this trend. It turns out that's not the case.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Bungie will charge standard edition Destiny 2 players for dungeons, on top of microtransactions and season passes

The move away from Activision was supposed to be a boon for Bungie, but it’s turned out to be a headache for some players. Over the years the team has moved into more aggressive monetization methods, amid a continued stream of constant “we’re listening” apology tours after half-backtracking on bad ideas. We just learned that Bungie is removing the entire Forsaken King expansion (one of the few bright spots in the early days of the game) on February 22, 2022, as part of its regularly scheduled vaulting program. Now we know that standard edition customers for the upcoming Witch Queen expansion won’t be getting access to the game’s dungeons. Yep, for the next expansion, Destiny 2 dungeons are premium content.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Destiny 2 Plans To Lock Two Dungeons Behind Paywalls And The Internet Is Having None Of It

Wow...you have to wonder what goes through their mind when game devs/community teams/whoever has to post something to reddit or social media knows the news is terrible and likely to lead to some huge downvotes. Destiny 2 Community Manager Cosmo took to reddit today to clarify a few things about the upcoming Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion, and they had to know what they were about to say wouldn't go over all that well...and it didn't.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

Bungie Upsets 'Destiny 2' Fans Over Pricing Model Change For Dungeons

Fans of “Destiny 2” are both upset and disappointed after learning about Bungie’s planned monetization scheme for new dungeons coming to the game, starting with the upcoming “The Witch Queen” expansion. Bungie has announced that the “Witch Queen’s” new dungeons will be sold separately or as part of the Deluxe...
VIDEO GAMES

