Destiny 2 to charge more for dungeons with Witch Queen expansion

If there’s one thing game fans hate, it’s being nickel and dimed–especially when this betrayal comes years after a title’s release. Destiny 2 has maintained a large player base since 2017, and its next big expansion, The Witch Queen, is due out on February 22, 2022. Developers have continued to work on PvP content, and have even released a digital fashion magazine highlighting the community’s best glamours. There’s a real sense of camaraderie that’s been seen between Bungie and Destiny 2 players lately, but all good things must come to an end. Yesterday, it was announced that players will have to pay extra to access two new dungeons coming during Destiny 2 Year 5. To put it simply, these dungeons will not be available with standard versions of the game.
