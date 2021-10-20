89th Annual Awards Dinner

LOS ANGELES (CNN/CBSLA) – The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection plans to subpoena former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who worked with former President Donald Trump’s legal team and tried to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could overturn the election results on Jan. 6, a committee aide told CNN on Tuesday.
FILE — Chapman University professor John Eastman (left) stands alongside Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, at rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Getty Images)
The aide noted that a subpoena would be avoidable if Eastman voluntarily...
Comments / 0