CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood: Things She Puts Up With From Husband

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood shared a video on Tik Tok of the things she wouldn’t put up with if she didn’t love her husband Mike Fisher set to the duet of she and Jason Aldean’s “If I Didn’t Love You,” and it’s quite revealing. In the video, Carrie shows her husband’s...

wkml.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Boot

Carrie Underwood’s CeCe Winans Duet Wins a GMA Dove Award

A song from Carrie Underwood's first gospel album has earned her a second GMA Dove Award. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," a duet with CeCe Winans, took the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award. The song was part of a medley the pair performed earlier this year at the ACM...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jason Aldean
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Sweetly Trolls Mike Fisher in Hilarious Video

Carrie Underwood occasionally shares insight into her personal life on Instagram, and her latest post shows fans the less glamorous side to her marriage with former NHL player Mike Fisher. The "Before He Cheats" singer shared a video on her social media, pointing out some of Fisher's more annoying habits. "I must really truly love him… Who can relate?!" Underwood captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Combine Voices at Number One

Jason Aldean asked Carrie Underwood to sing on his latest single “If I Didn’t Love You.” It is no surprise that the song reached #1 for the two country music superstars. The advanced release of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles charts have the collaboration between Jason and Carrie in the top spot on both charts for this week.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Dead Things#American Idol#Jason Aldean Carrie#Macon#Ford
CMT

Carrie Underwood is Just Like Us in New TikTok Video

Carrie Underwood is just like us. This week Underwood posted a video on TikTok of her husband Mike Fisher’s clothes in piles on the floor and other scenes familiar to wives whose husband enjoy the country lifestyle. Underwood set the video to “If I Didn’t Love You,” her new duet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Swooning Over Her Latest Gardening Moment on Instagram

Carrie Underwood — award-winning singer, empowering songwriter, American Idol champion, and now a gardening fashion icon. The "Before He Cheats" singer is gearing up for her exciting Las Vegas residency called "Reflection" starting December 1, 2021, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. In an interview with TODAY, she explained that the name "Reflection" comes from how she's "been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage." Of course, the mother of two couldn't leave Isaiah and Jacob for too long so the boys and husband Mike Fisher will be right there with her in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nowdecatur.com

Bits And Pieces: Scotty McCreery & Carrie Underwood

Scotty McCreery's 2017 hit “Five More Minutes” has inspired a Hallmark Christmas romance with the same title. According to the network, the film centers on when “a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.” Five More Minutes stars Nikki DeLoach and David Hayden-Jones and will premiere on Hallmark on November 20th.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buncombeschools.org

First Responders Day: Carrie Underwood

This week we recognize National First Responder Day (October 28), and we are sharing stories from the #BCS Graduates who have gone on to pursue careers as paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, or trauma nurses. Carrie Underwood, BSN, CFRN, is a flight nurse with Mission Health’s MAMA (Mountain Area Medical Airlift). A graduate of TC Roberson High School (’95), Ms. Underwood was interested in medicine as early as her junior year when she was in the health occupation program!
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wivr1017.com

Bits And Pieces: Carrie Underwood & Cody Johnson

Carrie Underwood has added two new career milestones with the RIAA 9x Platinum certification of her 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, and the 7x Platinum certification of her hit single from that album, “Before He Cheats.” Carrie was surprised with plaques to commemorate the certifications at her performance on Saturday (October 23rd) at the Grand Ole Opry.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC
98.1 The Hawk

Carrie Underwood’s Debut Album ‘Some Hearts’ Certified 9X Platinum

Carrie Underwood has reached a new milestone with her debut album from 2005. The RIAA has certified Some Hearts 9X Platinum for sales in excess of 9 million units. Underwood was fresh off her Season 4 winning run on American Idol in 2005 when she moved to Nashville and began recording the album. Produced by Mark Bright and Dan Huff and released in November of 2005, Some Hearts became the best-selling album of 2006 across all genres in the U.S., powered by hits including "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats." The RIAA has also certified the latter song 7X Platinum.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy