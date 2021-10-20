CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ivy Carter makes cameo in Beyonce and Jay-Z's bonus Tiffany's film

 8 days ago

energy941.com

Blue Ivy Crashes Date Night In Tiffany’s Latest Spot

The third installment in Tiffany’s ad campaign with Jay-Z and Beyonce was released today. Tiffany’s calls the footage, exquisite bonus content. In the bonus clip Jay-Z and Beyonce reference Audrey Hepburn’s, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The couple is eating pizza and drinking champagne in the back seat until daughter Blue Ivy crashes the date.
RELATIONSHIPS
