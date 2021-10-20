CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

How to watch ALCS Game Five

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, the Red Sox had a chance to take total control of this ALCS against the Astros, with a win giving them...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alcs#Fenway Park#Game One#The Red Sox#First Pitch Time
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
NESN

Did Astros Ball Boy Cost Red Sox Run In Game 1? Alex Cora Weighs In

Could the Red Sox have gone up 4-1 on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI double?. The Boston outfielder ripped the ball down the left field line to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead in its eventual 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy