How to watch ALCS Game Five

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO