Lions HC Dan Campbell said OT Taylor Decker (finger) could be shut down for the remainder of the season at the end of his three-week practice window. “There’s a chance,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, really we’ve only got another two-week window here on it since we started his clock so we’re going to have to figure something out within the next couple weeks on it, one way or another whether he’s on the roster, activated, ready to go or if not, we have to put him down for the rest of the season. It’ll come. I really, I don’t know where this is going to go short-term. I don’t. I really don’t right now. I mean, we’ll just have to see how he feels.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO