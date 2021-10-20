BCA releases investigative file in Winston Smith's shooting death

Oct 20, 2021

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released much of its investigative file into the law enforcement killing of Winston Smith on June 3.

The file into Smith's death contains more than 1,000 pages of documents, hundreds photos, and dozens of audio files related to Smith's death. Body and dash-camera footage from responding officers after the shooting has not yet been released because it's in the process of being redacted, BCA spokesperson Jill Oliveira told Bring Me The News.

Smith, 32, died on June 3 after he was shot on the top level of a parking ramp on Girard Avenue South in Uptown, Minneapolis. The U.S. Marshals said a task force was trying to arrest Smith on a warrant related to him missing a court appearance on being a felon in possession of a gun. Two undercover agents — one a member of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the other from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office — fired at Smith, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Last week, the Crow Wing County Attorney found that Smith death at the hands of law enforcement was "reasonable and justified," so charges against the officers won't be filed. However, Smith's family is calling for an independent investigation into his death and called for the release of all evidence in the case.

The decision not to charge the officers opened the door for the BCA to release its investigative file into the shooting, which it did on Wednesday.

Evidence released indicates Smith did draw a gun and fired from inside the vehicle but it is not clear who shot first (though police officers do not have to wait for someone else to fire before opening fire themselves).

Here are some other revelations from the case file, which is on the BCA's website here: