Rock Music

See Suicide Silence Play Raucous Cover of Deftones' "Engine No. 9" in 2011

Revolver
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2008, less than a year removed from the release of their debut LP, The Cleansing, Suicide Silence released a cover of the Deftones' raging cut "Engine No. 9" on their...

Noisecreep

Suicide Silence Eye Early 2022 for New Music

Though Suicide Silence released their Become the Hunter album just last year, we might be hearing new music from them in the near future. During a chat with KCAL 96.7's Radioactive Mike Z. (as heard below), guitarist Chris Garza revealed that the band has been in the studio, specifically to work on two new songs. A new album will likely follow.
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Korn Deep Cuts

Korn are one of the biggest and most commercially successful metal bands of all time, but they're by no means a " just the hits" act. Across 13 studio albums spanning almost three decades of nu-metal dominance, the Bakersfield boys have produced enough bangers that never even scraped the charts to fill out a three-volume "best of" compilation.
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

See Whitechapel's Guitar and Drum Playthroughs for "Orphan"

Revolver has teamed with Whitechapel for an exclusive splatter vinyl variant of their new album, Kin. It's limited to 500 copies — order yours before they're gone!. Whitechapel's new album, Kin, arrives in just over a week, but there's no reason why fans can't get a leg-up on learning how to play these bad-boys. Last month, we premiered guitar and drum playthroughs for the band's brutal "A Bloodsoaked Symphony," and today we're doing the same for their haunting new single, "Orphan."
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Mastodon's Massive New Song "Sickle and Peace"

For Mastodon diehards, Revolver has a limited-edition Fall Issue bundle featuring a hand-numbered slipcase and exclusive 2LP edition of Hushed and Grim with a hand-screened album wrap designed by artist Paul Romano. Get yours before they're gone!. Last month, Mastodon announced their highly anticipated new double album, Hushed and Grim,...
ROCK MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Poppy and HEALTH's Haunting Collab Song "Dead Flowers"

It's been a good year for both Poppy and HEALTH. The post-genre auteur dropped a ferocious EP and a catchy full-length, while the L.A. noise-makers have been checking off bucket list items by making songs with Nine Inch Nails and Chino Moreno. Now, the prolific pair have joined forces on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Replacements are reliably raucous on 100-track expansion of debut album

A deluxe 4-CD/1-LP of the first Replacements album, featuring 100 tracks – 67 of them previously unreleased (alternate takes, rough mixes, the band’s first demos from 1980 and so forth). There is a 12x12 hardcover book, an alternate version of the original album and a live set from January 1981. Whoa.
ROCK MUSIC
Twinfinite

Twenty One Pilots Played a Sick Cover of the Halo Theme Song Live

It is safe to say that music is a vital part of the success of video games. Whether it’s setting the mood for the conflict to come or helping you rage in the middle of a fight, there are so many great examples of music making video games better. Arguably the best example for this is Halo.
VIDEO GAMES
