Pep Guardiola Reveals Secret Impact Club Legend Had on Man City's Champions League Victory

By Harry Winters
 6 days ago

Manchester City moved up to second in Group A after they thrashed Club Brugge 5-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Belgium on Tuesday evening.

After suffering a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Pep Guardiola's squad bounced back to winning ways with a superb victory against the Belgian Pro League side.

After seeing two goals disallowed in the opening 15 minutes, Joao Cancelo's neat finish opened the scoring a few minutes later.

Riyad Mahrez doubled the Blues' lead just before half-time, with the Algerian converting from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the area.

The second-half saw another flurry of goals, as Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez all put the ball past Simon Mignolet.

Cole Palmer's first European goal on just his second appearance for the club in the competition was the standout moment in Brugge, as the Blues made it 13 goals in three Group Stage games.

City's win was emphatic, and when asked about some of the reasons for such a compelling victory, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed the influence a former club legend had on the win.

Speaking post-match, the Catalan revealed that he had spoken with former club captain, and current Anderlecht manager, Vincent Kompany ahead of the game:

"I will let you into a secret - I spoke with Vincent Kompany. I got some information [about Club Bruges] off him," the manager admitted.

“He said to be careful in the final third, they have a fast central defender, especially the left one."

The news that Guardiola spoke with Kompany came as some surprise, after the former centre-back suggested that he hadn't spoken with his former club in a press conference on Friday.

Speaking last week, the Belgian said, "What do I have to tell Pep Guardiola or Kevin [De Bruyne] about Club Brugge? I'm quite sure these guys do their homework."

Manchester City will welcome the Belgian side to the Etihad for the return fixture in two weeks time.

